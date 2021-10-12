President Joe Biden could possibly get implicated in the investigation of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on his son Hunter Biden's prostitution and drug involvement in 2018 after emails connecting the president to his son's finances surfaced.

According to reports, emails recovered from Hunter's laptop included exchanges with Eric Schwerin show that he and the president actually shared accounts and even paid each other's bills. Schwerin, who is allegedly a business partner of Hunter, was reportedly working on the president's taxes based on the emails that were discovered.

In a report by Radar Online, it was also stated that the emails also discussed how Hunter and then-Vice President Biden paid each other's household dues. There were also discussions of requests for Joe's potential book deal.

However, it remains unclear why Schwerin could have been involved in Joe Biden's resources back then instead of officials from the Vice President's office if the emails are real.

In addition, claims by Hunter that he and the president used to share a bank account adds to questions whether the said joint accounts were utilized during Hunter's week-long prostitution bender in a hotel in Hollywood back in May of 2018.

President Biden Could Be Investigated Alongside Hunter

Daily Mail stated that they reached out to a former federal prosecutor, money laundering, and criminal tax law expert after finding the alleged emails in Hunter's abandoned laptop.

In a statement by the federal prosecutor, who wished to maintain anonymity, if the money was flowing between Hunter and his father, the investigation could shift targets to President Biden.

The prosecutor also stated that there is a huge chance that President Biden could be questioned and investigated along with Hunter due to their financial connections.

"Obviously, if you're talking about the President of the United States, you'd better have a pretty damn good reason to talk to that person," he added.

On top of this, the investigations of the IRS and the FBI are also reportedly probing into the foreign business dealings of Hunter and possible charges for money laundering.

In a statement by former U.S. Intelligence Officer and money laundering expert, John Cassara, he believes that if President Biden is not seated in the White House, he will be part of the investigation alongside Hunter, Fox News reported.

"The information available publicly is very worrisome, particularly in the areas of corruption," Cassara stated.

Moreover, more evidence of the alleged commercial relationship of the Vice President's Office during Joe's tenure and Hunter's firm surfaced. It was stated that Rosemont Seneca was given special favors back then including tickets to exclusive events and private tours for their associates and clientele.

President Joe Biden and Hunter are yet to make statements regarding the new evidence that surfaced. The White House has also remained silent regarding the possibility of a probe to the president.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH:How Biden's Justice Department could respond to Hunter Biden probe - CBS News