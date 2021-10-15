Senator Ted Cruz has wished his fellow lawmaker in Congress, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known by her initials AOC, a "Happy Birthday" weeks after their verbal tirade against one another.

The Texas Republican tweeted his birthday greeting to the New York Democrat, saying "Happy Birthday to @AOC" along with birthday-themed emojis, New York Post reported.

Cruz added that they are "both blessed to live in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave" despite their disagreements "on many issues."

AOC has turned 32 years old, while Ted Cruz is 18 years her senior. The Texas senator will be turning 51 in December.

Meanwhile, AOC did not directly reply to or like Cruz's tweet. But the New York Democrat did like and respond to several other birthday wishes from other members of the House.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes! Any advice for one's 30s? It's been a pandemic almost the whole time so far, so belated advice appreciated," AOC tweeted on Wednesday evening.

AOC and Ted Cruz had disagreements on many issues, including the massive influx of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

Two weeks ago, the Republican senator hit AOC for failing to keep President Joe Biden accountable over the border crisis.

Cruz also challenged the Democrat lawmaker to visit and "cry in front of the Biden cages" and mocked the crying photo she took near a Texas migrant facility under former President Donald Trump in 2018.

Ted Cruz also scrutinized AOC for attending the Met Gala, where she wore a white dress with the words "Tax the rich" printed on the back.

AOC on Met Gala

AOC's attendance at the Met Gala has garnered criticisms from her political opponents, including Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. tagged AOC as a fraud for sending a message about taxing the rich while she's hanging out with "a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites," The New York Times reported.

Rep. Jim Banks also tweeted that AOC is the "gift that keeps on giving." There were also voices of dissatisfaction from progressives and self-described socialists.

They noted that it was a caricature of a progressive cause and not maximizing her ability to fight for working people from Congress.

Former national press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign, Briahna Gray, said people were disappointed in her behavior outside of this context. Gray noted that it seems to be reflective of a lack of commitment.

Other New York politicians were also in attendance at the gala, with many invited as museum guests. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has skipped the gala for years. But he broke his absent streak on the ball this year and attended in his final months in office.

De Blasio commented at the time that it was an elite gathering, and he was not an elite guy, adding that it was the kind of place elite goes.

AOC's Birthday

AOC has celebrated her birthday on Wednesday by going indoor skydiving. She posted an Instagram story with a text caption that says her gratitude for the birthday wishes, adding that they were going indoor skydiving as a surprise.

The Hill reported that the story also included video footage of people skydiving at an indoor facility with a caption saying, "Omg x games up in here. I think these are people taking lessons? Def not first timers!"

In another Instagram story, AOC shared footage of her seemingly skydiving with a caption that read she's ready for her NASA tryouts.

