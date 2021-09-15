Conservative group American Accountability Foundation has filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after she attended New York's Met Gala.

The group claimed that she had accepted a "lavish gift" of admission to the event without a permissible exemption, according to The Hill report. The watchdog group also claimed Ocasio-Cortez could have broken the Federal Election Commission rules if she purchased a ticket using campaign funds.

Meanwhile, Ocasio-Cortez's office released a statement, saying that they are confident that they complied with all ethics rules.

The conservative group further noted that the rules exist for a run as, without strict compliance, they will run the risk of corruption in the halls of Congress and public officials.

AOC at The Met Gala

The New York Democrat had donned herself with a floor-length white gown, with red text on her gown reading "Tax the Rich" on the back of the dress.

AOC's gown was designed by Aurora James, according to an NBC News report.

Ocasio-Cortez said that she and James started to talk about the meaning of being a working-class woman of color at the event.

She noted that they can't just play along, adding that they need to break the fourth wall and "challenge some of the institutions."

The event features Hollywood celebrities and influencers annually, with tickets reportedly costing $35,000, while tables range between $200,000 and $300,000.

The American Accountability Foundation argued that Ocasio-Cortez's attendance counts as an illegal gift as attendees were handpicked by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

AOC Drawing Flak

Many New York officials were invited as "guests of the museum" who did not pay to attend the event. However, Ocasio-Cortez's presence had drawn scrutiny from critics.

Donald Trump Jr. took on Twitter and tagged AOC as a fraud for sending about taxing the rich while being with the presence of wealthy "leftwing elites," according to The New York Times report.

Indiana Rep. Jim Banks also took a jab and tweeted that Ocasio-Cortez is the "gift that keeps on giving."

Progressives and self-adorned socialists were also disappointed by her gesture. They noted that it mocks the progressive cause. They also highlighted that Ocasio-Cortez is not maximizing her ability to fight for working people from Congress.

Briahna Gray said that people are disappointed in her behavior outside the context, adding that it seems to show a lack of commitment. Gray is the former national press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sander's 2020 campaign. She also co-hosts the "Bad Faith" podcast.

Gray noted that Ocasio-Cortez is held to a unique standard as people expected more of her.

Ocasio-Cortez was previously invited to the Met Ball in 2019, which she did not attend, and the next year's gala was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

A columnist and who described himself as a supporter, John Ganz, said that the Met Gala is an event that is being rejected by sincere socialists.

