The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had predicted that there will be a huge decline in COVID cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the coming weeks.

The CDC had forecasted about 500 to 10,100 new confirmed COVID hospitalizations by November 5, representing a decline for the fifth straight week, according to The Desert News report.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said that if they do it right and get through the winter, they can get there.

The University of Washington released a forecasting model that projected another 100,000 people could die from COVID by the end of the year, which suggests that around 764,000 people will have died from COVID by the end of the year.

CDC prediction placed COVID deaths close to 762,000 by the start of November.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that the U.S. will avoid another COVID surge if vaccination rates continue to rise.

Meanwhile, Florida has reported a seventh consecutive week with fewer COVID infections based on the state's weekly data, according to a Local 10 News report.

The state was averaging around 3,700 new cases daily in the first week of October. The number has dropped to about 2,800 this past week, according to the state's health department.

The state was averaging more than 21,000 new cases per day back then.

The CDC noted that the state has reported 13 consecutive days with fewer than 4,000 new infections, with hospitalizations also steadily declining.

The Florida Hospital Association noted that there were around 17,000 COVID patients hospitalized in the state, with now the figures being less than 3,000.

Delta Variant in the United States

A data from the CDC noted that delta variant had taken over all other variants in the U.S. with it representing more than 99 percent of cases tracked in the country, according to The New York Times report in September.

The delta variant has been causing an uptick in the U.S., with its contagiousness affecting the number of people who have resisted COVID vaccinations.

Dr. Saskia Popescu, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at George Mason University, said that it is not unexpected as the variant is more transmissible.

However, Popescu added that it is a strong reminder that people need to have continuous vigilance.

The delta variant has also been cited as the cause of rise in hospitalizations despite the availability of highly protective vaccines.

Fauci noted that they were seeing more children in the hospital earlier due to the variant being more transmissible among everybody — adults, and children.

Popescu said that people should not let their guard down, adding that continuous surveillance and access to testing are still needed.

She added that vaccinating and wearing masks can help. She noted that times without a mask when an individual outside becomes much more of a risk.

The CDC has repeatedly recommended that people should wear well-fitting masks over their nose and mouth while indoors and around others if not fully vaccinated.

