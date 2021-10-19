Two brothers from Arizona were arrested after keeping a dead body of a woman inside a plastic container, police announced on Monday.

The brothers from Arizona - identified as Daniel Blas Torrealba, 21; and Edwin Chavez-Blas, 19 - are now accused of covering up the death of the woman identified as Destiny Munoz, 17, New York Post reported.

Aside from concealment of a body, police spokesperson Sgt. Ann Justus said that the brothers were also accused of evidence tampering, AZ Central reported.

READ NEXT: Robert Durst Tested Positive for COVID, Now on Ventilator Days After Receiving Life Imprisonment Sentence

Arizona Man Kept Woman's Body in Plastic Container

Torrealba, who happens to be Munoz's boyfriend/live-in partner and a father to the victim's 1-year-old child, was reported to admit to the authorities that he placed Munoz inside a plastic container because "he wanted to remain close to her."

The arrest of the Arizona brothers happened when their family phoned the authorities on October 5, saying that Munoz went missing for about 10 days, 12 News reported.

According to the court documents, a large plastic tote container that give off a strong odor was found in Torrealba's car, as the brothers transferred the container from a Honda into a Ford truck before they left home.

When police arrived at the residence where the Ford truck was parked, they discovered Munoz's body inside the plastic container, showing signs of decomposition, as officials believed that the woman died sometime on September 26.

Furthermore, the woman was discovered wrapped in plastic and tape aside from being kept inside a container.

The court documents furthered that multiple items including a chainsaw, gloves, duct tape, 9 mm handgun, and a receipt from Home Depot were recovered from Torrealba's Ford truck.

Moreover, the papers also noted that officers saw evidence of blood splatter in one of the rooms of Torrealba and Munoz's home.

The Death of the Woman Inside the Plastic Container

The results of an examination from the Office of the Medical Examiner revealed that the woman inside the plastic container died due to a gunshot wound.

According to Arizona police, Torrealba claimed that Munoz shot herself in the face during an altercation about their relationship. The Arizona man then furthered that his girlfriend often threatened to kill herself, and Torrealba told her "to go ahead and do it" during their dispute.

After Munoz's death, Torrealba was reported to call his brother, Chavez-Blas, to help in covering the death of his girlfriend. A store video showed Chavez-Blas buying a tote container as well as a chainsaw from a Home Depot. Authorities alleged that the chainsaw was going to be used to dismember Munoz.

The court records also revealed that Torrealba used Munoz's phone to text her family to "not worry about her" after the victim's death.

The family who reported to the authorities also claimed that Torrealba told different stories about what happened between him and his girlfriend, saying that he pushed Munoz during a fight or either hit her head or was accidentally shot when she fell.

As a result, the Arizona brothers were booked in Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of one count each of evidence tampering and one count of concealing/abandoning body parts. Chavez-Blas was also charged with an additional count of hindering prosecution while Torrealba faces a count of weapon possession by a prohibited person.

Court documents also revealed that Chavez-Blas's bail was set to $25,000 while Torrealba's bail amounts to $125,000.

READ NEXT: Brian Laundrie Lookalike Questioned at Gunpoint, Handcuffed in North Carolina Lodge

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Violence Against Women: Strengthening the Health System Response - From World Health Organization