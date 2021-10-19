Actress Alysa Milano was arrested on Tuesday outside the White House amid the voting rights protests she took part in.

The actress announced her arrest on social media while she was protesting with the group People for the American Way, The Hill reported. The group is known to be a progressive nonprofit organization that promotes constitutional liberties and equal rights.

Alyssa Milano Arrested Over Voting Rights Protests

Milano took to Twitter to announce her arrest while she was taking part in the protests.

I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 19, 2021

"I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights," Milano said in her tweet.

The actress then urged the public to join her and the People for the American Way to tell the White House and the Senate that "voting rights shouldn't depend on where you live.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Park Police did not issue an official statement regarding the arrest that included the actress, Deadline reported. However, an officer from the said department warned the demonstrators that they risked arrest under a misdemeanor law on the District of Columbia that forbids crowding, obstructing streets or sidewalks.

NOW: People For Board Member @alyssa_milano explains why she's risking arrest today in the fight for voting rights. The protest is starting how - tune in to help us tell President Biden: no more excuses. #VotingRIghtsNOW! https://t.co/NX8G31ldCN pic.twitter.com/PBOQsZ5iOE — People For the American Way (@peoplefor) October 19, 2021

Before her arrest, Milano said in a video that she is protesting with the People for the American Way because of the 425 bills that were introduced in the previous year, which according to the actress restrict voting rights.

In a statement, the actress also referenced the words of late Representative John Lewis in her push for the voting rights bill.

Our vote is powerful - and states across the country are trying to take it away in a cynical power grab. we can't let that happen, says @Alyssa_Milano. #VotingRightsNow pic.twitter.com/nUfq14aruU — People For the American Way (@peoplefor) October 19, 2021

"John Lewis told us, 'The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it," Milano said.

Milano also added that voting rights are sought to be taken away by the states across the U.S., contending that federal law needs to protect it for all Americans. "It's a cause that's worth getting arrested for," Milano furthered.

Aside from Milano, People for the American Way president, Ben Jealous, was also arrested amid the voting rights demonstrations outside the White House.

The Freedom to Vote Act has to pass now if we are going to protect voting rights in the next election for all of us: for Black voters and Brown voters, for women, for younger voters and older voters, voters with disabilities and working people of all backgrounds. — Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) October 19, 2021

Before his arrest, Jealous issued a statement saying that the "Freedom to Vote Act" needs to be passed to protect the voting rights for the upcoming elections.

The president needs to step up, or voting rights will die on his watch.” — Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) October 19, 2021

"The president [Biden] needs to step up, or voting rights will die in his watch," Jealous emphasized.

Now: Protesters, including @BenJealous, @Alyssa_Milano, faith leaders, and civil rights leaders, are being arrested outside the White House for calling on President Biden to lead on voting rights.



No more excuses. #VotingRightsNow. pic.twitter.com/KLJfJjxvDV — People For the American Way (@peoplefor) October 19, 2021

Aside from Jealous and Milano, civil rights and faith leaders were also arrested by the authorities over voting rights protests.

Senate to Hold Vote on Voting Rights Bill

Milano's arrest came a day after the Senate is gearing up to hold a vote on the voting rights bill, also known as Freedom to Vote Act.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved on Monday to set up the vote that will likely take place on Wednesday, as Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnel promised that the measure "will go nowhere," calling the bill a move to "micromanage elections across America."

If passed, the Freedom to Vote Act would set minimum standards for voting access in all states such as same-day and automatic voter registration and two weeks of early voting. The bill will also establish Election Day as a public holiday.

"I hope Republicans now join us in common cause to protect the integrity of our democracy," Schumer said despite the GOP opposition on the voting rights bill.

WATCH: Voting Rights Protest Near the White House - From NowThis News