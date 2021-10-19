Actress Kirstie Alley has voiced out her theory about the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie as authorities continue to look for Gabby Petito's fiance.

Alley took to Twitter on Sunday her new theory on where Laundrie might be hiding.

"I think Brian Laundrie is in his house. When the FBI went in they didn't go in with dogs. I think he was either not there at the 'moment' or in a crawlspace. I literally think he's in there," the actress wrote.

Here’s my new, well not so new because I keep going back-and-forth on it, theory. I think Brian Laundrie is in his house. When the FBI went in they didn’t go in with dogs. I think he was either not there at the “moment” or in a crawlspace. I literally think he’s in there. — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 17, 2021

Kirstie Alley's tweet garnered different reactions from netizens. One user agreed with the actress, saying many criminals were caught near their homes or underground near their homes.

mostly all criminals are caught near their homes or underground near their homes. — Catherine Runnals (@ctrunnals) October 17, 2021

Another user believed that Laundrie's parents were assisting the Florida fugitive, adding that they should also be charged for aiding him.

But one user disputed Kirstie Alley's theory, saying Laundrie was no longer inside his home and that "someone is hiding him" from authorities.

"I'm more inclined thinking someone is hiding him. I don't believe he's been in the outside elements this long. His parents don't act like they are concerned or grieving. It causes me to strongly feel his parents know he's safe," the netizen noted.

Hmmm. I hadn’t thought about Brian being in the house. I’m more inclined thinking someone is hiding him.I don’t believe he’s been in the outside elements this long.His parents don’t act like they are concerned or grieving. It causes me to strongly feel his parents know he’s safe! — Pela (@Pela59818289) October 17, 2021

Dog The Bounty Hunter Believes Brian Laundrie's Parents Know More About Their Son's Story

Like many netizens, Dog The Bounty Hunter also believed that Brian Laundrie's parents know more about their son's story.

The 68-year-old reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, earlier told The Sun that he believes that Laundrie called his parents immediately after he killed Gabby Petito and encouraged their son to rush home to North Port in Florida following Petito's death.

Dog the Bounty Hunter noted that if parents of Laundrie knew about Petito's death in Wyoming, they had probably pointed out to their son that Wyoming is one of the states that still has the death penalty.

Last week, Chapman said that Petito's cause of death "doesn't look good" not only for Laundrie but also to his family.

"The coroner's report is not good for the entire Laundrie family... Strangulation is not an accident," he noted.

Dog the Bounty Hunter also believed that Laundrie's parents had stonewalled Petito's family because they knew what their son had done and helped him run.

"And now it seems like, based on the [autopsy] report and coupled with their behavior, they have most likely aided and abetted a murderer," Chapman said.

Dog the Bounty Hunter also thinks that Cassie Laundrie Luycx "absolutely" has more information on her brother's whereabouts, more than what she admitted. Chapman has been searching for Petito's fiance since late last month.

Florida Police Not Convinced About Stories of Brian Laundrie's Parents

The North Port police also sounded their suspicion on the stories provided by Brian Laundrie's parents. Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the North Port Police Department, earlier told NewsNation that there were a lot of inconsistencies and oddness in Laundrie's parents' story.

According to his parents, they last saw Laundrie on September 13 and not September 14, leaving home to go to the Carlton Reserve area for a hike.

The elder Laundries had changed the date of their son's disappearance from September 14 to September 13. They also announced that Laundrie was missing on September 17.

"I mean, your son walks out there... Now they're saying on a Monday, you know, to report that on a Friday, and then be confused on what day that was... There are a lot of things that are odd there," Taylor noted.

Taylor also said he doesn't know what to believe anymore. However, he noted that Laundrie's parents may be "expressing what they know, but we'll see."

"This is an ongoing investigation that will continue to evolve," he added.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

Teton County, Wyoming coroner Brent Blue said Petito was strangled to death by "human force," and the manner of death was homicide.

The FBI has already issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie but over debit card fraud. Authorities are still trying to locate him.

