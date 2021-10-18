Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, doused the rumors that he has pitched a show about the search for Brian Laundrie to the A&E network.

Dog the Bounty Hunter told The Sun that the rumors about him pitching a show to A&E were a "lie," adding that the search for the Florida fugitive will not give him a show.

"Anything about us ever going to A&E, that is a lie. Will this search cause us to get a show? I doubt it," Chapman noted.

While he dismissed claims that he's pitching a new show, the 68-year-old reality star admitted that it would be "absolutely" be easy for them to put up a show since they "got good ratings everywhere."

He also admitted that the video he's recording during his search for Laundrie might be used in a show at some point but said he's currently not producing a show.

"No, we're not putting this together for a show. Now would we use some of it? Absolutely. This is good stuff," Chapman noted.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been searching for Brian Laundrie since late last month. Last week, he said he would no longer go to Colorado to meet his doctor after injuring his ankle while searching for Laundrie in Florida's Fort De Soto Park.

Chapman noted that he has decided to remain in Florida to continue his search for Petito's fiance. Dog The Bounty Hunter also previously told The Sun what he planned to tell the Laundrie family when he first knocked on their door.

"I know a lot of things that over the 40 years of experience I have catching criminals, I know what to tell a parent," Chapman said.

Duane Chapman noted that 50 to 70 percent of parents do not tell him where their kids were despite their knowledge of their whereabouts.

"They will sit right there and lie to me like crazy. After I capture their son or daughter, then they say, 'Dog, we knew.' And I say, 'I know.' Then they say, 'What do you expect? It's my child'," Chapman said.

Dog the Bounty Hunter then added that if Brian Laundrie is communicating with his parents through their lawyer, then the client's right privileges went "a little bit too far."

"I really don't think the lawyer is that stupid," he noted.

A former cop and an FBI officer were against Dog the Bounty Hunter's independent search for Brian Laundrie.

Kevin Harrington, the COO of MG Security Services and a former NYPD detective chief, told The New York Post that no one in "real law enforcement respects people in fake law enforcement."

Ex-FBI special agent Matthew Young also told The Post that the Chapman's trying to dig around for information "could, at times, sabotage" law enforcement operations.

"Often, it's not helpful to law enforcement techniques and operations," Young said.

Duane Chapman became famous for capturing Max Factor cosmetics heir Andrew Luster in Mexico. Luster was wanted for raping a series of women.

Chapman then landed a reality show on A&E titled "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which featured him and his late wife Beth hunting down fugitives in Hawaii. The show became a hit for nine seasons before being canceled.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been searching for Gabby Petito's fiance since late last month. Authorities are still trying to locate Brian Laundrie after he was reported missing on September 17.

Laundrie's parents said they last saw him on September 13, leaving home to go to the Carlton Reserve area for a hike.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

Last week, Teton County, Wyoming coroner Brent Blue said Petito was strangled to death by "human force," and the manner of death was homicide.

