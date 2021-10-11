The daughter of Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, said his father was heading back to Colorado after getting injured during his search for Brian Laundrie in Florida.

But Lyssa Chapman noted that his father is "not giving up" the search for Gabby Petito's fiance despite getting injured. The daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter shared this update via Twitter on Sunday.

"Dad is headed back to Colorado temporarily to handle some business. (Remember, he was in Florida on his honeymoon)," Lyssa tweeted.

According to Chapman's daughter, his father left a "team" in Florida to continue to search for Brian Laundrie while he was away.

Replying to a fan who hoped that his father's team would not give up, Lyssa replied: "Not giving up... It's common that we (include you all) put so much heat on a fugitive they dig down, he will pop up again. Bait is set."

Not giving up 💯 It’s common that we (include you all) put so much heat on a fugitive they dig down, he will pop up again. Bait is set. 🎣 https://t.co/cPYkoVEJh7 — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) October 10, 2021

Dog The Bounty Hunter Heads Back to Colorado After Injury

Dog the Bounty Hunter got injured while searching for Gabby Petito's fiance in remote areas of southern Florida. The U.S. Sun reported that he injured his ankle, prompting him to return to Colorado to meet with his doctor.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has told WFLA that he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he's there. Aside from meeting his doctor, the 68-year-old reality star said he would also raise funds to continue what he called an "expensive search."

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been searching for Gabby Petito's fiance since late last month.

Authorities are still trying to locate Brian Laundrie after he was reported missing on September 17. His parents said they last saw him on September 13.

Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Thousands of Tips

Duane Chapman told The Sun that his team has already received at least 3,500 calls since they joined the search for Brian Laundrie.

However, he admitted that most of the calls came from fans saying "hello" to him, but the rest were "pretty good." He said he and his team were working on three leads.

Gabby Petito's Mother Visits Florida

Gabby Petito's parents on Saturday visited a makeshift memorial for the YouTuber outside of North Port City Hall in Florida to take home mementos.

The city of North Port is expected to take down the memorial on Tuesday. But it will eventually be replaced with a steel bench that a man from Indiana is constructing.

Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, posted on Sunday a photo of a cloud in the shape of a heart with the caption, "Goodbye Florida... Thank you for showing us so much LOVE!"

She also posted a photo of the memorial on her Instagram page to thank her family's supporters.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19. Brian Laundrie has been on the run for several weeks now.

