Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, was served with a $1.3 million lawsuit over "racist behavior" on Thursday while at a Florida park searching for missing fugitive Brian Laundrie.

The Sun obtained footage showing the reality star being approached with the court documents during his search for Gabby Petito's fiance in remote areas of southern Florida.

Unleashed Entertainment President and CEO Michael Donovan is suing Duane Chapman for defamation. The lawsuit accused Dog the Bounty Hunter of breach of contract. It also alleged Chapman being fired from a TV show for "racist and homophobic behavior" and carrying a Taser while filming in Virginia.

In a statement, Donovan said the "Dog Unleashed" was canceled a few weeks before the April 1, 2021 premiere due to "actions taken" by the reality star during the show's filming that breached contractual agreements.

According to court papers filed on October 5, Duane Chapman was fired from the show after Donovan's company discovered that he used "racial epithets" to attack Black teenage activists from the Black Lives Matter movement.

The suit also claimed that the reality star wore a taser device while filming in Virginia. Donovan claimed it was illegal for Chapman to carry a stun weapon because of his 1976 murder conviction.

It is reportedly illegal in Virginia to carry a taser if the person handling it has been convicted of a violent crime. Chapman also allegedly used a taser to intimidate his way into a suspect's home.

Court papers showed that Dog the Bounty Hunter claimed he was "carrying a prop." However, Donovan said the reality star admitted that the taser was real when asked by the plaintiff's representative.

Duane Chapman was reportedly sentenced to five years in Texas State Penitentiary after he was found guilty of first-degree murder. However, he only served 18 months before his release. The reality star was allegedly waiting inside a vehicle when his friend shot and killed Jerry Oliver, a drug dealer.

Donovan also claimed that Dog the Bounty Hunter resorted "to tired homophobic tropes." Donovan said Chapman called "one of the openly gay plaintiff 'daddy' in a mocking manner." He noted that Dog made a vile and disgusting innuendo using "the words 'little boys' and 'daddy' together."

The lawsuit also claimed that Chapman had been lashing out at the plaintiff for terminating his contract and at one point accused Donovan and his associates of criminal activity.

Donavan noted that his company invested "a significant amount of time and money producing a show that could never air" because of Chapman's alleged illegal and immoral conduct.

"Defendant knows his show was canceled because of his racist behavior and illegal activity... Defendant seeks to shrink all responsibility for his actions and defame plaintiff in an effort to cover up his despicable and racist behavior," the court papers continued to allege.

Donovan has implored the court to order Duane Chapman to pay him $1.3 million, attorney fees, and court costs.

Meanwhile, a representative from Chapman's legal team told The Sun that everything about the lawsuit is false, and Donovan is only trying to tarnish the reality star's image in the public eye.

"The claims are legally untenable, and it will be vigorously defended," said the representative, adding that Donovan is "a felon with multiple active fraud investigations into his company Libre."

'Publicity Stunt': Daughter of Dog The Bounty Hunter Says on His Involvement on Gabby Petito's Fiance Search

The lawsuit came a day after the daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter, Cecily Chapman, ripped his father's involvement in the Brian Laundrie search, calling it a publicity stunt.

"It's just a publicity stunt... He needs to back off and let FBI handle it," Cecily Chapman told The Sun, adding that the FBI would not let his father catch Gabby Petito's fiance since the agency "is way too prideful for that."

Dog the Bounty Hunter has joined the search for Brian Laundrie last month, claiming that he received thousands of leads. But Brian Laundrie's parents called the cops when he knocked on their door.

Dog earlier said it's a shame they would not speak with us since he wanted to tell the Laundries that their goal was to find Brian Laundrie alive.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

The FBI has issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie over debit card fraud. As of Thursday, Gabby Petito's fiance remains on the loose.

