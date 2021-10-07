Florida cops reportedly found a "fresh campsite" at the Carlton Reserve in their search for Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie.

A source close to the Laundrie family told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Wednesday that police have found the "remnants" of a makeshift camp that appeared to have been recently used at the Carlton Reserve.

The Sun reported that police and FBI agents were scouring the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota on Wednesday as they continued to search for Brian Laundrie.

Steve Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, said Brian Laundrie's dad, Christopher Laundrie, was asked to help North Port police search for his son Wednesday, but police had to postpone since the preserve has been closed to the public.

According to CNN, law enforcement asked Laundrie's dad to show them trails that his son was known to have used. However, police then told him that because of the discovery of the "traces" of a campsite, they wanted to search the area alone.

Bertolino said that Laundrie's parents "are hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist." But Josh Taylor, the North Port Police Department's chief spokesman, told Fox News that they did not ask Laundrie's dad for assistance, and police did not "postpone" it.

"In no world would we be the agency asking the family to help search in an FBI-led investigation," Taylor noted.

Based on the initial report, Brian Laundrie went missing on September 17, days after he allegedly told his parents that he was going for a hike in Carlton Reserve. Laundrie's changed the date of their son's disappearance from September 14 to September 13.

On Wednesday, Bertolino said Laundrie's parents believe he's still in Carlton Reserve, where they claimed he went hiking the last time they saw him.

Abandoned Ford Mustang of Brian Laundrie Found 16 Miles From Where His Parents Claim He Went Hiking

Gabby Petito's fiance abandoned Ford Mustang was found 16 miles from the Carlton Reserve.

According to a redacted vehicle report on September 14, Laundrie's car was found at 6968 Reisterstown Road in the Myakkahatchee Environmental Park in Florida. This discovery came a day after Laundrie's parents changed the timeline of events they initially shared with authorities.

Bertolino said on Tuesday that Gabby Petito's fiance "left to hike in the preserve" on September 13 and not September 14, the date that Laundrie's parents originally stated.

Bertolino told WFLA that the family were basing the date Brian Laundrie left "on their recollection of certain events."

After consultations with the FBI and confirmations regarding the day Laundrie's Mustang was found and returned to the Laundries' home, Bertolino added that authorities now believe the day he left to hike in the preserve was on September 13.

Your Tango reported that it's unclear why the search has been focused on Carlton Reserve if the Mustang was found in the Myakkahatchee Park. However, the two parks are reportedly connected through a 12-mile trail.

Laundrie's parents initially said they went looking for their son on September 15 and found the car with a police note ordering it to be moved.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

On September 19, Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

The FBI has already issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie but over debit card fraud.

