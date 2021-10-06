Brian Laundrie's dad, Christopher Laundrie, will join the law enforcement authorities in the search for the Florida fugitive in the Carlton Reserve.

The elder Laundrie's addition to the search team was announced by the lawyer of Gabby Petito's fiancé, Steve Bertolino, on Wednesday.

"Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today," Bertolino said on Wednesday night.

Bertolino pointed out that Christopher Laundrie was not yet part of the search team on Wednesday, and they were waiting for the call from the North Port Police Department to give the elder Laundrie permission and take part in looking for his son.

Brian Laundrie's Dad Excited to Take Part in the Search

In another interview, Brian Laundrie's attorney pointed out that the father of the Florida fugitive was "excited" when he heard that he will take part in the search.

According to Bertolino, the Carlton Reserve was closed to the public; that is why the elder Laundrie was not able to look for their son in the only place he believes Gabby Petito's boyfriend may be.

"The North Port Police... were actually hoping that Mr. Laundrie could join them on that search," Bertolino underscored pointing out that the law enforcement authorities were "focusing on certain areas of the preserve."

Aside from announcing Christopher's excitement in joining the search, Laundrie's attorney also mentioned that Laudnire's dad combed the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve on September 13, after the Florida fugitive did not come home that night.

Christopher will join the search for his son after he and his wife changed the date of Brian Laundrie's disappearance from September 14 to September 13.

Gabby Petito Releases YouTube Video While Brian Laundrie Left her in Utah

As the investigation of Gabby Petito's case continues, authorities confirmed that the influencer was able to publish and edit a video on YouTube about their cross-country van trip, while Laundrie left her in Utah.

The YouTube video entitled "Van Life" was posted by Petito on her account "Nomadic Statik" on August 19, two days after Laundrie went back to Florida.

It can be recalled that Bertolino confirmed on Tuesday that Laundrie flew to Tampa from Salt Lake City on August 17 to collect items as the couple planned to extend their trip.

Van Life - From Nomadic Statik

The video posted on YouTube showed their experiences and the highlights of the couple's trip, including a clip where Petito was inside a tent as the wind blows hard and rain pours heavily.

Despite uploading the video on her YouTube account, bodycam footage dated August 12 revealed the influencer saying that her boyfriend did not believe in her becoming a content creator.

"I've been really stressed and he [Brian Laundrie] doesn't really believe that I could do any of it," Petito said claiming that they were fighting "all morning" and Laundrie did not let her go inside the car.

Gabby Petito went missing on a cross-country road trip to Oregon with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie who went missing on September 13. Petito's remains were uncovered by the authorities in a Wyoming campground on September 19.

To date, Brian Laundrie was not yet located by the authorities.

