Dog The Bounty Hunter on Friday aggressively called for Gabby Petito's fiance, Brian Laundrie, to end the chase.

In an interview with The Sun, the 68-year-old reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, growled loudly at the camera, "Let me have you, Brian."

Looking wild-eyed, Dog The Bounty Hunter, who continues to search for Laundrie, added: "What did you do? You're living it every night, aren't you, boy?"

Chapman then called Laundrie to turn himself in to authorities.

"Turn yourself in, Brian. For once in your life, be a man," he said.

Following the terrifying message for Gabby Petito's fiance, Dog The Bounty Hunter also discussed how he would talk to the elder Laundries, particularly to Laundrie's father, Christopher Laundrie, to get the truth.

"I was going to work on the father's, so to speak heartstrings, the way I get fired the truth right," Chapman told The Sun.

"And sometimes that's what I was going to tell him," the reality star continued. "I will not kill your son, I will let him, you know, make a phone call. I won't talk to him."

Dog The Bounty Hunter also said that Brian Laundrie was "built to be a killer" based on the books he read and the artwork he shared on social media.

Duane Chapman earlier said that Petito's cause of death "doesn't look good" not only for Laundrie but also for his family.

"The coroner's report is not good for the entire Laundrie family... Strangulation is not an accident," he noted.

Dog the Bounty Hunter also said that Laundrie's parents had stonewalled Petito's family because they knew what their son had done and helped him run.

"And now it seems like, based on the [autopsy] report and coupled with their behavior, they have most likely aided and abetted a murderer," he noted.

Dog The Bounty Hunter Drops by At Brian Laundrie's Sister's Home

On Wednesday, Dog The Bounty Hunter dropped by at the residence of Brian Laundrie's sister in Lakewood Ranch, which is about 40 miles from the North Port family home in Florida.

Joined by his wife Francie Frane, Chapman knocked on the front door of Cassie Laundrie Luycx's home, but no one answered. They went back to their car after several attempts to reach someone inside.

Dog The Bounty Hunter said they were trying to talk to someone who may know where Laundrie's at. Chapman believed that Cassie Laundrie "absolutely" has more information on her brother's whereabouts, more than what she admitted.

It was not the first time that Duane Chapman knocked on the home of Brian Laundrie's relatives. Late last month, he also knocked on the home of Laundrie's parents, but the elder Laundries called 911 rather than answer his knock.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Brian Laundrie

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said he hopes Brian Laundrie will be apprehended and brought to justice if a court finds him guilty of a crime.

According to Fox News, DeSantis said it's "a little disappointing" that authorities still do not have Laundrie's whereabouts. The Florida governor noted that Laundrie is "obviously somebody that would be a suspect" in this kind of scenario.

"Clearly there were things going on here with the family. So I hope that he's apprehended and brought to justice if, in fact, he was the one that is guilty of this," DeSantis said.

"Because it's a really sad thing... this is a very beautiful young girl with a lot of potential and a lot of people loved her a lot. To see this happen really is heartbreaking," he added.

Law enforcement continued to search for Brian Laundrie at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port on Friday. According to the North Port Police Department, they were also conducting "special response team training," while looking for Gabby Petito's fiance.

WFLA reported that officers were seen carrying large rifles into the wooded area about a mile from the reserve's entrance. Yellow police tape also went up at the entrance to the reserve.

This week officially marked one month since Brian Laundrie's parents said they last saw him. The elder Laundries said they last saw him on September 13, leaving home to go to the Carlton Reserve area for a hike.

Laundrie's parents announced that he was missing on September 17. Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

On Tuesday, Teton County, Wyoming coroner Brent Blue said Petito was strangled to death by "human force," and the manner of death was homicide.

The FBI has already issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie but over debit card fraud.

