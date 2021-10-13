Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, on Tuesday said the best option left for Brian Laundrie is to turn himself in to authorities, following the revelation that Gabby Petito was strangled to death by "human force."

"His best decision now would be to turn himself in," Duane Chapman told The Sun. The 68-year-old reality star also urged the parents of the Florida fugitive to do more to stop Gabby Petito's fiance from running away.

"I can't fathom how Brian's parents can live with themselves after how they've stonewalled the Petito family... They need to be doing more to signal Brian to stop running," Duane Chapman noted.

In a statement, Dog the Bounty Hunter said that Laundrie's "continued evasion of law enforcement makes him look guilty." He noted that the Wyoming coroner's statement has established a timeline that "looks worse" for Brian Laundrie.

Dog The Bounty Hunter has told Newsweek that authorities need to check Laundrie's record to determine his background "as far as domestic violence or anything else."

He noted that it's possible that Laundrie was just in his "hometown" since he's not an experienced runner or criminal. He added that suicide is also a "very likely possibility."

Dog the Bounty Hunter got injured while searching for Gabby Petito's fiance in remote areas of southern Florida. Reports said he injured his ankle, prompting him to return to Colorado to meet with his doctor.

Dog the Bounty Hunter told WFLA on Monday that he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he's there. Aside from meeting his doctor, the 68-year-old reality star said he would also raise funds to continue what he called an "expensive search."

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been searching for Gabby Petito's fiance since late last month. Authorities are still trying to locate Brian Laundrie after he was reported missing on September 17. His parents said they last saw him on September 13.

READ NEXT: Dog the Bounty Hunter Believes Brian Laundrie Called His Parents After Killing Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito Autopsy Reveals She Was Strangled by 'Human Force'

Teton County, Wyoming coroner Brent Blue said on Tuesday that Gabby Petito was strangled to death by "human force." The cause of death is officially listed as "manual strangulation/throttling."

During an appearance on CNN, Blue said that throttling means that "someone was strangled by human force" and "no mechanical force" was involved. He noted that people could be strangled by other means, like individuals on snowmobiles who run into a wire.

"That would be strangling by a mechanical event. But this was, we believe was strangling by a human being," he added.

When host Anderson Cooper asked how they knew it was a human responsible for Petito's killing, Blue answered, "because only humans have opposable thumbs." He added that there's no evidence it was "done by any animal as far as the cause of death."

In a press briefing just hours before the CNN interview, Blue said they conducted a "detailed investigation" in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that included a full-body computed tomography scan and examinations by a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist.

The coroner also revealed that Gabby Petito was not pregnant at the time of her death, and her body was left in the wilderness for three to four weeks.

The Wyoming coroner has declined to answer if he suspects that Laundrie was responsible for his fiancee's homicide, saying it will be up to law enforcement to determine that.

Brian Laundrie's Attorney Reiterates That Brian Laundrie is Not a Suspect

Brian Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, told Fox News that Gabby Petito's death "at such a young age is a tragedy."

As he gave his thoughts about the YouTuber's autopsy results, Bertolino maintained that his client has not been charged and was not even a suspect in Petito's homicide. The FBI has issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie but over debit card fraud.

"Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito's demise... At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the pending fraud charge against him," Bertolino said.

Meanwhile, Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, said Bertolino's words "are garbage."

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

An autopsy was performed on the body, and the coroner's "initial determination for the manner of death" was a homicide. Petito's body is yet to be released.

The Petito family attorney said the YouTuber's family would make no other statements until they bring her remains home.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August. Brian Laundrie remains on the loose.

READ MORE: Dog the Bounty Hunter Forced to Return to Colorado After Getting Injured in Brian Laundrie Search, but Daughter Says He's Not Giving Up

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Question looms - Who strangled Gabby Petito? - From FOX 13 Tampa Bay