Duane Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, believed that Brian Laundrie called his parents immediately after he killed his fiancée, Gabby Petito.

In an interview with The Sun, Dog the Bounty Hunter claimed that Laundrie's parents had encouraged their son to rush home to North Port, Florida following Petito's death.

"I think he [Laundrie] called the mom and dad right from the scene... He said, 'mom, she was screaming... so I put my hand over her mouth... and when I took it away she wasn't breathing and I tried CPR'," Chapman said.

Chapman added that Laundrie's parents would have told him: "Ok, son, get home right now."

Duane Chapman believed that it was Laundrie who killed his fiancée.

"Of course, he [Laundrie] murdered her," he noted.

Dog the Bounty Hunter claimed that if the parents of Brian Laundrie knew about Gabby Petito's death in Wyoming, they had probably pointed out to their son that Wyoming is the only state that still has the death penalty.

"The only sentence is the death penalty... That jury in Wyoming is going to hang him," Duane Chapman noted.

"I don't think a jury would put a man to death if he went to keep his woman quiet and he suffocated her but woe unto him if he did anything else," he added.

Dog the Bounty Hunter got injured while searching for Gabby Petito's fiance in remote areas of southern Florida. Reports said he injured his ankle, prompting him to return to Colorado to meet with his doctor.

Dog the Bounty Hunter told WFLA on Monday that he will continue to process leads in Colorado while he's there. Aside from meeting his doctor, the 68-year-old reality star said he would also raise funds to continue what he called an "expensive search."

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been searching for Gabby Petito's fiance since late last month. Authorities are still trying to locate Brian Laundrie after he was reported missing on September 17. His parents said they last saw him on September 13.

Police Not Convinced About Stories of Brian Laundrie's Parents

The North Port police also sounded their suspicion on the stories provided by Brian Laundrie's parents. Josh Taylor, a spokesman for the North Port Police Department, told NewsNation that there were a lot of inconsistencies and oddness in Laundrie's parents' story.

"I mean, your son walks out there... Now they're saying on a Monday, you know, to report that on a Friday, and then be confused on what day that was... There are a lot of things that are odd there," Taylor noted.

According to his parents, Brian Laundrie went missing on September 17, days after he told them that he was going for a hike in Carlton Reserve.

The Laundries had changed the date of their son's disappearance from September 14 to September 13. They also said they went looking for their son on September 15 and found the car with a police note ordering it to be moved.

Taylor said he doesn't know what to believe anymore. However, he noted that Laundrie's parents may be "expressing what they know, but we'll see."

"This is an ongoing investigation that will continue to evolve," he added.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

The FBI has already issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie but over debit card fraud.

