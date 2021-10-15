Dog the Bounty Hunter, who is back searching for Gabby Petito's fiance, has dropped by at the residence of Brian Laundrie's sister in Florida on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, was spotted at the residence of Cassie Laundrie Luycx in Lakewood Ranch at around 7:30 p.m., MLive reported.

Joined by his wife Francie Frane, Dog the Bounty Hunter knocked on the front door of the house, which is about 40 miles from the North Port family home, but no one answered. They went back to their car after several attempts to reach someone inside.

"We're obviously looking for her brother [Brian Laundrie]... we're trying to talk to someone who may know where he's at," Dog The Bounty Hunter said in a video filmed by TMZ.

It was not the first time that Duane Chapman knocked on the homes of Brian Laundrie's relatives. Late last month, he also knocked on the North Port home of Laundrie's parents, but the elder Laundries called 911 rather than answer his knock.

Dog the Bounty Hunter got recently injured while searching for Gabby Petito's fiance in remote areas of southern Florida. On Wednesday, the reality star said he was recovering from the ankle injury, and he felt "a lot better" now.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Says Brian Laundrie's Sister Knows More

Duane Chapman said Cassie Laundrie "absolutely" has more information on her brother's whereabouts when asked if he thinks she knows more than what she admitted.

Cassie Laundrie recently appealed to his brother to "come forward" and get their family out of "this horrible mess."

She maintained that she did not know where her brother was, and if she did, she would "turn him in." She also said that even her parents have stopped talking to her.

Brian Laundrie's Attorney Slams Dog The Bounty Hunter and John Walsh Over Gabby Petito's Case

Brian Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, slammed both Dog the Bounty Hunter and John Walsh for involving themselves in the Gabby Petito's case, calling them "dusty relics."

"Dusty relics like that Dog and John Walsh need a tragic situation like this so they can clear the cobwebs off their names and give their publicity-hungry egos some food," Bertolino told the New York Post on Thursday.

Bertolino issued his comments after Walsh aired a TV special about Gabby Petito on the Investigation Discovery channel.

The reality star fired back at the Laundrie's lawyer by saying, "It's ironic that Mr. Bertolino would criticize the people trying to find Brian Laundrie unless perhaps he doesn't want him found."

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been searching for Gabby Petito's fiance since late last month. Authorities are still trying to locate Laundrie after he was reported missing on September 17. His parents said they last saw him on September 13.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police in Florida after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

On Tuesday, Teton County, Wyoming coroner Brent Blue said Gabby Petito was strangled to death by "human force" and the manner of death was homicide.

Petito's parents headed to Wyoming Wednesday to recover her remains. The Teton County coroner has already released Petito's remains to a local mortuary for cremation.

Petito's family is also expected to meet with law enforcement in Wyoming on Thursday to brief them on the latest update in the case. They will return to New York this weekend with Petito's ashes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has already issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie but over debit card fraud. Bertolino maintained that his client has not been charged and was not even a suspect in Gabby Petito's homicide.

