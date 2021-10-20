The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 32 points, opened the NBA season beating the Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets, 127-104, on Tuesday night.

According to Associated Press via Sports Net, in his first game since he scored 50 points in a title-clinching Game 6 NBA Finals victory over the Phoenix Suns, Giannis Antetokounmpo did not only drop 32 points but also grabbed 14 rebounds and seven assists to seal the opener at home.

'Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominates NBA Season Opener

Aside from the "Greek Freak," his teammates Bucks Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton added 20 points to help the Milwaukee team withstand the loss of Jrue Holiday. The defensive guard sat out the second half with a bruised right heel after scoring 12 points early in the game.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant led the Nets with 32 points and 11 rebounds while co-star James Harden added 20 points.

Despite the contribution of Patty Mills, who scored 21 points and was spectacular from 3-point range, the Nets found themselves behind the Bucks most of the game.

The Nets were missing their All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who was not part of the lineup in the game in Milwaukee due to his refusal to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Based on the New York mandate, professional athletes on local teams are required to be vaccinated when they practice or play in public venues.

Rather than using Irving exclusively in road games, the Nets decided that he would not play or practice with them until he could be a full participant for the team.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks received their rings and raised a banner to the rafters on Tuesday night as they celebrated their first NBA championship since 1971. The win gave additional reason to celebrate since they have defeated the team that nearly eliminated them in the second round of the playoffs last post-season.

The team from Milwaukee rallied from a 2-0 deficit and won Game 7 at Brooklyn in overtime. The Nets had a chance to win the game, but the foot of Durant barely crept across the 3-point arc in the final seconds of regulation, turning a potential series-winning three into a game-tying 2-point basket.

In the season opener, the Bucks went on a 21-4 run in the first quarter to extend a 10-8 advantage to 31-12. The Milwaukee team got the lead back up to 19 in the second quarter and established a 66-59 lead at halftime.

The lead never dropped below seven the rest of the way. Furthermore, the Milwaukee Bucks got 15 points from Jordan Nwora, a 2020 second-round pick but did not appear like a rookie in the team's rotation.

Despite being new in the court, Nwora proved that he could be ready for a bigger role this year. Grayson Allen also added 10 points in his Bucks debut after being traded.

