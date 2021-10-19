The Los Angeles Lakers acquired veteran guard Avery Bradley fresh off of waivers after he was cut by the Golden State Warriors earlier this week.

According to Lakers Nation via Silver Screen and Roll, Rob Pelinka, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the LA Lakers, got his former client Avery Bradley. The two-way point guard played with the purple and gold squad team in 2019-20.

Lakers Welcome Avery Bradley Once Again

The LA Lakers planned to wait to fill their 15th roster spot until later in the season, but they did not even make it until opening night after the Warriors waived Avery Bradley.

Ironically, the LakeSquad just thanked Bradley for his services in the purple and gold team a few days ago during a preseason game against the Warriors. The Lakers gave Bradley a tribute video for his contribution to the team before their campaign in the bubble.

The 30-year-old guard, Bradley, was the sixth returning Laker from the 2019-20 roster. Bradley once again joined stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, and rising talent Talen Horton-Tucker in the team.

He may not have joined the team for their title run-in Disney World, but the Lakers front office still added him as they try to get the band back together on the championship team. Avery Bradley played a vital role in the backcourt before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season.

The recent move of bringing Bradley back to the Lakers roster in-season maximum of 15 players but not 15 guaranteed contracts gave them additional depth offensively and defensively.

Avery Bradley Back in Purple and Gold Uniform

The deal of Avery Bradley is non-guaranteed, which means that the team could still cut him at any point before January 8 next year without incurring any of the associated luxury taxes from his minimum contract.

The Lakers have now filled all of their roster spots, including both of their two-way deals.

Meanwhile, ​​Bradley did not perform as expected for the Warriors in the preseason. He only scored a total of 17 points on 18 shots while playing for 50 minutes in four games.

The addition of Bradley to the Lakers roster gave the team insurance and additional player if the team would be needing them. However, Bradley was not primarily expected to play a bunch of minutes, but he could give the Lakers another wing defender if Talen Horton-Tucker and Trevor Ariza needed a long time to recover from their respective surgeries.

The addition would also give the team someone to soak up some minutes until they come back effectively.

The Lakers also considered the latest acquisition an extremely low-risk gamble. Avery Bradley could also help the team scout for their season opener on Tuesday against the Warriors since he played with them during the preseason.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Lakers Bring Avery Bradley Back - From Lakers Nation