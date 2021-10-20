The multiple operations of the United States Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, also known as the OFO assigned at the Pharr International Bridge Cargo Facility, resulted in the seizure of $768,500 in alleged cocaine and methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's website, Port Director at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Ports of Entry Carlos Rodriguez said that the commercial environment continued to be an area where they experienced a pressing drug smuggling threat, and their latest seizures supported his statement.

Rodriguez emphasized that the frontline officers showed that they could rise to the challenge of intercepting the illegal drugs. The port director commended the effective implementation of things needed during the inspection by his officers. He said that the successful interception was a result of inspection skill, technology, and experience.

CBP's First Interception

CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility on Monday, October 11, encountered a commercial tractor-trailer that arrived from Mexico.

One of the CBP officers manning the port of entry referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included screening by a (canine team) and the utilization of non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment.

After physically inspecting the tractor-trailer, CBP officers discovered 20 packages of alleged cocaine weighing a total of 49.95 pounds or 22.66 kilos.

CBP's Second Operation

A week after their first interception, on October 18, CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility in Pharr encountered another tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico.

A CBP officer assigned to the cargo facility referred the vehicle for further inspection, which involved utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening done by a canine team.

After physically checking the tractor-trailer, border patrol officers discovered a package of alleged methamphetamine. After weighing the suspected bundle, the officers recorded 16.88 pounds or 7.66 kilos of concealed alleged meth within the tractor.

READ MORE: Pablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' 'Sterilized' After Bringing Threat to Humans; Colombian Government Makes Cocaine Hippos Infertile Due to Alarming Population

Another Interception on the Same Day

Moments after their second interception, CBP officers encountered another tractor-trailer arriving from the neighboring country. After suspecting the vehicle, an officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, wherein they utilized non-intrusive imaging equipment and screening by a canine team.

The physical inspection on the conveyance prompted officers to discover eight packages of alleged cocaine weighing 19.04 pounds or 8.64 kilos concealed within the tractor-trailer.

The seized narcotics and vehicles by the Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations remain under investigation by the agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations, also known as the ICE-HSI.

On the other hand, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the state also faced problems about the amount of fentanyl apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety this year at Pharr.

Abbott stated that the amount of the drugs was more than enough to kill every man, woman, and child not only in Texas, but also California and New York as well, Fox News reported.

READ NEXT: Portuguese Authorities Recover 5 Tons of Cocaine From 79-Foot Yacht; Record Haul Estimated Worth $232 Million

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: CBP Seizes Over $700K Worth of Cocaine at Pharr Intl. Bridge -KRGV

