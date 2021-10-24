Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during an interview that there is a plan to get unvaccinated essential workers into "education and counseling" in hopes that they would feel comfortable getting vaccinated.

Walensky said that the most "disruptive thing" that can happen in a workforce is to have a COVID outbreak, according to The Daily Wire report.

She also cited the police workforce, saying that there have been more deaths from COVID over the last year and a half than all other causes of death for the police workforce combined.

Walensky revealed that there is a plan if unvaccinated essential workers do not want to be vaccinated. She noted that there will be education and counseling for people to get the information they need when it comes to getting vaccinated.

Workers Fired or Suspended for Being Unvaccinated

Employers across the country are firing workers for refusing to get the COVID vaccines, while some people are choosing to quit their jobs rather than be vaccinated.

Nearly 1,900 state workers in Washington have quit or been fired for refusing the vaccine mandate. The count includes a head football coach at Washington State University, according to an NPR report.

About 150 workers at the Houston Methodist hospital system had quit or were fired in June for refusing to take the jab.

New York and California were also among the states that have required vaccinations for healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, health care workers are not the only ones facing dismissal over their refusal to get the COVID vaccine.

U.S. President Joe Biden said police officers and first responders who refuse the vaccine should stay home and be fired, according to a Fox News report.

Biden was speaking during a presidential CNN town hall, moderated by Anderson Cooper. Cooper asked whether police officers, first responders be mandated to get vaccines, to which Biden answered "yes."

Cooper had also asked the president if those who refuse to do so should be mandated to stay home and be let go, to which the president answered "yes."

The president had further claimed that the vaccine mandates are working, noting that most airline employees have complied.

Fox News reported that Biden had opposed a vaccine mandate as a presidential candidate.

Biden Vaccine Mandate

Business group, National Association of Wholesaler Distributors, told Biden that jobs will be lost if he continues with his vaccine mandate, requiring companies with federal contracts to have their workforce vaccinated.

CEO and president of the group, Eric Hoplin, presented the case against the mandates and urged the president to back off his mandate in a three-page letter, according to a Washington Examiner report.

The business group represents more than 30,000 employers across the country. Some of those provide products and services to the federal government.

The NAW argued that some of the workers might quit due to the mandate, making it crucial to help stymie supply chain issues.

Hoplin also noted in his letter that the mandate could impact lower-income workers.

Several NAW companies have also reported that those employees resisting the vaccine are disproportionately minorities.

