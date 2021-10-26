The Mexican military has reportedly captured a top Sinaloa Cartel operative known as "El Jaguar" in Chihuahua, Mexico, while also killing Gulf Cartel leader "El Tigre" in Tamaulipas.

According to a 10 Wavy report, an army unit based in Madera, Chihuahua on Friday encountered a firefight with members of a cell of the Sinaloa cartel in La Norteña town that led to the capture of Francisco Arvizu Marquez, alias "El Jaguar," or "The Jaguar."

El Jaguar, who sustained gunshot wounds, was taken into custody with three other alleged drug traffickers.

Who is Sinaloa Cartel Official 'El Jaguar'?

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the top Sinaloa Cartel official was wanted on charges of organized crime and murder.

The Defense Ministry further noted that El Jaguar was also considered one of the main "generators of violence" in western Chihuahua. The army said it seized high-caliber weapons and ammo from the Mexican drug cartel members.

Local news reports said El Jaguar remained in a Juarez hospital under army custody as of Monday. He was being treated for gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and forearm.

El Jaguar was reported to be flown to a maximum-security prison. State authorities and U.S. security experts noted that El Jaguar led the Sinaloa cartel's Gente Nueva del Jaguar cell.

The group was allegedly involved in a two-year war with Roberto Gonzalez Montes, alias "El Mudo," or "The Mute," of the La Linea cartel to control drug trafficking, illegal logging, and gasoline theft, among others, in western Chihuahua.

Gonzales was arrested last November in connection with the murders of nine American citizens near the Chihuahua-Sonora border.

Security experts and Mexican authorities told Border Report that the La Linea cartel was asserting control over drug trafficking routes into the U.S. in the Nuevo Casas Grandes to Janos region while intruding on some Sinaloa cartel's passageway.

READ NEXT: Mexican Drug Cartel Wave of Gun Violence Leaves 2 Foreign Tourists Dead in Mexico's Bar, Turns More Villages Into Ghost Towns

Gulf Cartel Leader 'El Tigre' Killed in Mexico

A Gulf Cartel leader was killed during a shootout with the army and state police in Matamoros, Tamaulipas on Friday night, Mexico News Daily reported.

A bystander was also killed during the encounter, and two police officers were wounded. Tamaulipas authorities said the security forces detained four Gulf Cartel members and seized an armored vehicle and weapons.

On Saturday, Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca announced the identity of one of the deceased persons, and he was confirmed as Ariel Treviño, known as "El Tigre," a leader of the Scorpions faction of the Gulf Cartel.

Authorities said El Tigre was a plaza boss in Nuevo Progreso town. He was said to be a priority target for law enforcement authorities in Tamaulipas and the U.S.

Authorities said the gun battle started after soldiers and state police came across several suspicious vehicles while patrolling the streets of Matamoros.

Security forces reportedly ordered the occupants of the vehicles to stop, but they ignored the instruction and fled while shooting at the police and soldiers.

Authorities noted that three vehicles were set on fire, while several suspected shooters had fled on foot and escaped into public areas in downtown Matamoros.

Sonia Grimaldo Velazco, an official with a trade union in the municipality of Victoria, was struck by a stray bullet and died from her injuries on her way to the hospital. Other citizens were also caught up in the confrontation, but there were no other reports of injuries or fatalities.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General's Office had a warrant out for El Tigre in 2018. He was one of the 10 most wanted in a list between the Tamaulipas law enforcement and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. El Tigre's reward was under $100,000 or 2 million Mexican pesos, according to KRGV.

Cabeza de Vaca has ordered more state police presence in Matamoros to control the violence and protect the public. The governor noted that they were committed to maintaining safety and peace in Tamaulipas and fighting organized criminal groups that put people in danger.

READ MORE: Clashing Mexican Drug Cartels Leave 2 Police and 7 Others Dead in Mexico

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Mexican Military in Combat With Cartel Members During Intense Chase Near US Border - From WarLeaks- Military Blog





