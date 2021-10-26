Texas is preparing to face the approaching "Mother Caravan" of migrants, which Mexico's National Guards were unable to stop on Saturday as they head north after leaving Tapachula, Chiapas.

The Daily Mail reported that the Lone Star State stationed at least 1,000 police officers and Texas Rangers to monitor areas along the state's 1,241 miles of border with Mexico.

The said security officers were expected to guard the border against the new caravan of migrants looking to defy the administration of President Joe Biden.

On Monday, the group of migrants called "Madre Caravana" or "Mother Caravan" reportedly stopped along a highway in Huehuetan, a city in the southern state of Chiapas.

Mexico's Security Forces Fail to Stop 'Mother Caravan' From Marching Towards U.S.-Mexico Border

The thousands of migrants nearing the U.S.-Mexico border came days after Mexico's National Guard failed to stop them despite a blockade across the highway in Tapachula on Saturday, Mexico News Daily reported.

More than 2,000 migrants, including hundreds of children, set off from Bicentenario Park in Tapachula marched north up the main highway on Saturday morning.

As Mexico's National Guard tried to block the migrant caravan near the town of Viva Mexico, the front of the caravan charged at the police line. But amid chaotic scenes, the crowds of migrants ran and managed to pass the law enforcement officers, who were not able to deter the surge.

The "Mother Caravan" was reported to arrive in Huehuetan by Sunday night. The caravan's first major milestone was when they arrived at Huixtla, which is located some 40 kilometers north of Tapachula, having met no serious attempt to stop it despite immigration officials, National Guard officers, the army, and the navy were seen traveling on the highway.

The majority of the migrants reportedly came from Central America and were poorly prepared. Many of them wore unsuitable shoes and slept in a warm area without tents or cover.

The caravan's leader, Mexican-U.S. activist Irineo Mujica of Peoples Without Borders, said the march's goal was to travel to Mexico City and demand the Institute of National Migration to quickly process issuing legal documents necessary for the migrants to move freely in the country. However, Mujica noted that many migrants were also committed to reaching the U.S.

A Mexican television network said the group was also composed of migrants from South America, Haiti, and Africa, who reportedly spent the last eight months stuck in Chiapas waiting for the Mexican government to approve their travel documents.

Pregnant women, seniors, and even individuals in wheelchairs were seen among the group of migrants. Many families pushing strollers with young children were also among the migrants.

The "Mother Caravan" is deemed to be the largest and most organized group of migrants this year as participants who wanted to join registered via a QR code, KUSI News reported.

CBP, Texas DPS on the Approaching Migrant Caravan

As the "Mother Caravan" continued to march, a spokesperson from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told Daily Mail on Monday said they were committed to securing the southern border under the direction of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

'While the department does not discuss operational specifics, we continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds to make real-time decisions and will adjust operations as necessary," the spokesperson noted.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said they plan for all possible scenarios based on information on the movements of migrants or operations of smugglers.

"Our posture and response are based on comprehensive analysis, and not on any single report," a CBP spokesperson told Daily Mail.

While managing a fair and orderly immigration system, the spokesperson noted that the CBP stands ready to address any potential rise in migrant encounters and work to ensure the safety and security of the borders.

Immigration Attorney Esther Valdes Clayton told KUSI that the "Mother Caravan" is expected to enter the U.S. territory in November. Clayton noted that Biden's lax border policies are inviting the migrants in.

