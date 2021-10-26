Three neglected children and skeletal remains believed to be their brother were found at a Texas apartment after police were asked to do a welfare check on Sunday.

Three starving children, ages 7, 10, and 15, were found living alone in deplorable conditions at a Houston apartment along with the decomposing remains of their nine-year-old brother, who police said had been dead for a year.

Neighbor Helps Abandoned Children in Texas 'House of Horrors'

Based on the statement of law enforcement officials, the mother of the kids and her boyfriend left the children alone for several months. Officials noted that Occasionally, the mother would return to the home to bring the kids food.

According to Daily Mail, the Harris County Sheriff's Department told The Daily Beast that an unidentified Good Samaritan living in a nearby apartment complex in the city did not only bring the three children food but also charged their phones after the electricity was cut in the house.

Law enforcement officials said the neighbor had been helping the three children for at least the last two weeks. Investigators noted that the 15-year-old said their parents had not lived in the apartment for months, which seemed to abandon the children to be on their own.

Officials said police officers were sent to conduct a welfare check at the apartment after the 15-year-old called and said his dead younger brother was in the next room.

KPRC-TV reported that when the police arrived at the Texas home, they found the dead child's skeletal remains out in the open. It reportedly prompted repeated complaints about a terrible smell from neighbors.

The police said they also found the two younger boys, who appeared to be malnourished, with "signs of physical injury."

After the discovery, the three children were taken to a hospital, where they received medical attention. An autopsy is currently being conducted on the fourth child to determine what caused the kid's death.

Child welfare services in Texas have already launched an investigation regarding the abandoned children. A local resident questioned the story of the neighbor who helped the children. The resident told Daily Beast if the adult was bringing them food to eat, the adult must have seen the dead child.

Another neighbor told KTRK that she had already complained to building management about the foul odor emanating from the apartment for months, but no action was ever taken.

Mother of Three Starving Children and Boyfriend Released Without Charge

Meanwhile, the children's mother and her boyfriend have already been located and interviewed by homicide detectives.

On Monday, the sheriff's office said the couple was released without being arrested or charged with any crime. Reports said that no explanation was provided for the decision to let the couple go at this time.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told Daily Mail that there "is an active investigation, with charges pending." Authorities did not also disclose whether or not they were looking for the children's father.

