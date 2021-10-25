After weeks of investigation in the Brian Laundrie case, the North Port Police Department admitted that they committed a major mistake during the investigation.

Police Mistakenly Mixed Suspect With His Mother

According to Crime Online, the North Port Police Department acknowledged that they committed a mistake that cost not only hours of manpower for the law enforcement but also taxpayers a lot of money.

Based on the Wink News report, the North Port police set up cameras around the Laundrie home. They previously stated that they have watched the 23-year-old Brian Laundrie after they installed the camera strategy. Officers watching Brian reportedly said that they saw him leave his parents' North Port home in a grey Mustang on September 13 and returned a few days later.

However, the information turned out to be false.

Brian Laundrie Investigation

Based on the report, Laundrie's mother, Roberta Laundrie, was the person who was seen in the video that returned home in the Mustang on September 15. The officers responsible for watching out for Laundrie claimed they mistakenly got the pair mixed up since "North Port Police believe Brian Laundrie looks very much like his mother."

The public information officer for NPPD, Josh Taylor, said that they believed that it was the suspect's mother who was wearing a baseball cap in the video. Taylor added that she was mixed up with Brian because they were kind of built similarly, Yahoo News reported.

Also, on September 16, North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said during an interview that he knew where Brian Laundrie was but did not offer specifics. Garrison apparently thought that Brian was inside his parents' home, which, at the time, was being watched by police.

However, on September 17, the parents of Brian reported him as missing. They claimed that they found the grey Mustang at the Carlton Reserve in Florida and drove it back home after they noticed a parking ticket left on the vehicle.

Taylor said that the missing report by the Laundrie family surprised them because they thought that they have seen Brian coming back into that home on that Wednesday. Taylor reportedly clarified that "no case is perfect."

Furthermore, CrimeOnline previously reported that Laundrie was wanted on a felony warrant following the death of Gabby Petito. Brian Laundrie and Petito embarked on their cross-country trip in July. However, Laundrie returned to his parents' North Port, Florida, home on September 1 with Gabby's van, but without the 22-year-old.

On September 19, authorities reported that they have found Gabby's deceased body in a remote area at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Based on the Teton County coroner, Dr. Blue, Gabby died from strangulation; her death has been listed as a homicide.

