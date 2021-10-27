The Los Angeles Lakers, without LeBron James, win on Tuesday after beating the San Antonio Spurs in overtime, 125-121, marking their first road win this season.

Despite not having James on the floor after a collision with Desmond Bane in Sunday's game against Memphis, the King played a role from the bench on the road game.

LeBron James coached his teammates during timeouts, resulting in a victory against the young guns of Spurs.

LeBron James-less Lakers Get Victory Over Spurs in Overtime

LeBron James missed their match-up in San Antonio Spurs due to soreness in his right ankle. Through the first three games, James has averaged 26 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

According to NBA.com, Malik Monk, who replaced James in the starting line up seized the opportunity. The newly acquired three-point sniper finished the game with 17 points in 39 minutes of action.

The team was +31 with Monk on the court, which was the highest plus/minus rating of any Lakers player this season. Lakers big man Anthony Davis recorded his third double-double of the season with 35 points and 17 rebounds.

Davis imposed his will inside the shaded area, scrambling points in the paint, while star point guard Russell Westbrook added 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists for his third double-double in four games so far in Lakers uniform. Westbrook displayed another almost triple-double performance to give the LA squad their second win so far this season.

Also, big man Deandre Jordan brought down 9 rebounds and another +8 performance in his second straight game. Rookie Austin Reaves also played his career-high 30 minutes and scored 10 points off the bench, boosting the Lakers' production on the offensive end while serving a fresh leg for the purple and gold squad.

During his postgame interview, Westbrook commented that the key to their victory was the team sticking together and executing the game plan until the last seconds of the game and even in overtime.

READ NEXT: Carmelo Anthony Turns Back Clock in LA; Sparks Lakers for first win of the season against Ja Morant-led Grizzlies

Los Angeles Lakers Stick to Gameplan to Get Overtime Win Against San Antonio Spurs

Russell Westbrook said head coach Frank Vogel always emphasized that their togetherness would result in winning games. The Lakers guard added that when the Spurs made a run, they stuck together and locked in on their defensive principles, which enabled them to get some stops and make a run of their own.

The two teams stayed even throughout the first half. However, San Antonio outscored Los Angeles 35-24 in the third quarter and closed the last 3:38 on an 18-3 run, taking a game-high, 12-point lead into the fourth.

The start of the quarter favored San Antonio, but the Lakers did not fold and orchestrated a 14-3 run to tie the score at 104 with about five minutes left in the ballgame.

The Lakers also forced overtime, wherein they ended up winning the game after displaying their maturity on the court. The Lakers made good shot selections in the extension, which gave them the lead in overtime.

Vogel commended his team on their response to being down double digits and their play on both sides of the ball, particularly around the rim, where Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl displayed his offensive dominance.

READ MORE: LeBron James Says Russell Westbrook Should Watch a Comedy After Disappointing Lakers Debut

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: WILD FINISH! Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs Final Minutes & OT! - From NBA Highlights