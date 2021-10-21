After a disappointing Los Angeles Lakers debut for Russell Westbrook, LeBron James has some advice on his fellow purple and gold player.

According to USA Today, the Lakers superstar spoke to the reporters after the team's lost their 2021-22 season opener to the Golden State Warriors, 121-114, on Tuesday.

LeBron James Says Russell Westbrook Needs to Watch a Comedy

"The King" shared that he told Russell Westbrook to do something that could put a smile on his face. LeBron James also told Westbrook to go home and watch a comedy.

In 35 minutes of action, Westbrook only managed to score eight points and shot on 4-for-13 shooting, including 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. The California native also committed four turnovers and a game-worst plus/minus (minus-23).

The dream start of the Los Angeles Lakers in the debut of their "Lakers 360" has turned into a nightmare after the 32-year-old guard only shot 30.8 percent in the field and did not distribute the ball well on the floor.

The King noted that he does not want Westbrook to be hard on himself.

"That was the one thing that I hoped to get through to him, don't be so hard on himself," LeBron James added.

Anthony Davis Shares Same Experience With Russell Westbrook

LeBron James scored 34 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished the ball five times during the opening night, a total opposite from Russell Westbrook's performance.

Lakers' big man, Anthony Davis, who scored 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, gave Westbrook a similar message. Davis said that James said it to him after losing in his Lakers debut in 2019.

James also had suffered a defeat in his first game a year earlier in his purple and gold uniform.

Davis recalled the first time he lost in a Lakers' uniform, and he remembered LeBron laughing and joking on the phone with him. That's why he said to himself that why should he be upset then.

"The Brow" added that he just went with the flow, and he believed that it would be the same thing with Westbrook. Anthony Davis said he told Westbrook the same thing, and he smiled. The positive response from Russell Westbrook prompted his teammates to expect that he would be better in the game on Friday.

Stephen Curry led the Golden State Warriors with 21 points in a triple-double performance (10 rebounds, 10 assists) to get their first win this regular season.

Nemanja Bjelica, who came from the bench, helped the undersized Warriors in the paint and all over the floor. The Serbian player dropped 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists and became the game's player in the opener against the Lakers. He finished the game with the highest plus/minus in both teams with +20.

This Friday, the LA Lakers would be facing the team that knocked them out in the playoffs last season, the Phoenix Suns, who also lost their season opener at home against the Denver Nuggets.

