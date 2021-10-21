The New York Knicks survived the double-overtime thriller against old rival Boston Celtics, 138-134, making fans inside Madison Square Garden roar during the team's opening night match on Wednesday.

According to Sports Illustrated, the home team, New York Knicks, remained a beautiful chaotic mess in Madison Square Garden after they outlasted the Boston Celtics in double overtime.

New York Knicks Maintain Composure and Secure Win Against Boston Celtics

The New York team put their devoted fans through the wringer in what ended up being a heart-stopping 138-134 victory in two extensions.

Knicks' main man Julius Randle displayed an almost triple-double performance to help his team win on their opening night. The Knicks star scored 35 points, dished 9 assists, and grabbed 8 rebounds.

However, shooting guard Evan Fournier made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime and added 32 against his former team to give the New York team a comfortable lead in the final seconds of the second extension.

The Knicks outlasted the Jaylen Brown-led Boston Celtics Wednesday night. Brown scored a career-high 46 points after overcoming a bout against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum had the biggest basket of his awful opener with a three-point play that gave Boston a 134-133 lead with 1:05 remaining, but Fournier then hit his fourth 3-pointer of the second overtime with 56 seconds to go to grab the lead back.

Veteran Knicks guard Derrick Rose finished it off with a basket with 22 seconds to play as the Knicks finally put away a game they seemed to have won much earlier in the regulation.

Classic Knicks-Celtics Rivalry

The Boston team put together a push late in the regulation of their first game under coach Ime Udoka after Marcus Smart tied it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer in the fourth period.

Knicks forward R.J. Barrett scored all of his 19 points in the opening game after halftime, while another Knicks big man Obi Toppin added a career-best 14 points for the Knicks, USA Today reported.

Meanwhile, newly acquired star Kemba Walker had only 10 points and eight assists against his former team. Kemba only assisted 3 of the Knicks' shots in 36 minutes of action.

The Celtics' rising star Jayson Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, but it was an awful night for the young star as he went 7-for-30 from the field. Tatum also shot 2-for-15 from 3-point range.

The Olympic gold medalist of the U.S. missed badly on his jumpers that could have won it at the end of the first overtime.

Both teams were hot after tying at the end of regulation. However, the rivals missed their shots while the clock at the extension was whining down.

The New York Knicks maintained their composure and leaned on the hot shooting of their French sniper, Evan Fournier, who sealed the deal at home courtesy of a shot from beyond the arc.

