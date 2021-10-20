The dream start of the Los Angeles Lakers in the debut of their "Lakers 360" has turned into a nightmare after Russell Westbrook struggled in the NBA season opener against the Golden State Warriors, 121-114, on Tuesday.

According to Lakers Nation, the first regular-season game of Russell Westbrook in the purple and gold uniform turned into a nightmare after the California native played the season opener out of his rhythm.

The two posts in the Lakers Big 3, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, dropped MVP numbers, but the newest member of the team, Westbrook, struggled on the court.

Russell Westbrook Struggles in Debut at Staples

Russell Westbrook led both teams in having the worst plus-minus in the game. The 32-year-old guard was -23 in the season opener and shot only 30.8 percent in the field, shooting 4 of 17.

Meanwhile, the main man of the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, grabbed another triple-double after scoring 21 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds.

However, the win of the Warriors was not only because of Curry. The Warriors moved the ball well on the opening night and registered a total of 30 assists as a team. The Warriors also outrebounded the much bigger LA Lakers and shot better behind the charity stripe.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

The LA Lakers did not waste any time getting on the scoreboard as LeBron James led the charge for the team despite the efforts from Draymond Green and Stephen Curry. The King was able to make plays on both ends, blocking a shot and nailing a couple of shots beyond the arc to give the Lakers an early 17-12 lead.

The Lakers looked for their big man Anthony Davis, feeding him under the basket. Davis was able to score over the top of the defense, while another new Laker, Carmelo Anthony, helped Davis keep the Lakers' offense afloat and helped the team maintain a 34-32 lead after the first quarter.

When he returned to the court in the second quarter, LeBron James picked up where he left off to begin the frame, nailing two more jumpers and later forcing a turnover to get Lakers in transition.

However, the Warriors managed to tie the game at 41, but the Lakers responded with another jumper from LeBron James and a Rajon Rondo corner 3-pointer to take a five-point advantage.

Kent Bazemore continued to impress defensively and made it tough for the Warriors star, Stephen Curry, to get open while Davis was able to take advantage of his size to put Los Angeles up 59-53 at halftime.

The second half was opener James, who remained hot from the field, streaking down the floor for a thunderous slam and later following it up with a splash from downtown.

Golden State briefly retook the lead after a pair of threes from Jordan Poole and Damion Lee, capitalizing on the momentum that they had, while Russell Westbrook continued to struggle with his shot and turnovers.

Poole scored from nearly every spot on the floor, orchestrating a 15-5 run and extending the Golden State Warriors lead to eight. Despite the efforts of the Lakers, they were not able to get close to the Warriors, who finished the game, 121-114.

