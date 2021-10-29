U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has declined a Washington D.C. judge's request to put off disciplinary actions against federal employees refusing to get COVID vaccines over religious exemptions.

The lawsuit stated that hundreds of thousands of federal workers and military personnel will be forcibly removed from the government and Armed Forces, according to a Daily Mail report.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issued an order asking the Biden administration to commit to not fire or take action against the 20 plaintiffs named in the lawsuit, whose religious exception requests have been denied.

Kollar-Kotelly also directed all of Biden's Cabinet secretaries to send a memo to confirm they will not be firing employees waiting for their religious exemptions.

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs' attorney, Michael Yoder, accused the Biden administration of ignoring the Constitution, saying that it has shown an unprecedented, cavalier attitude toward the rule of law.

The Biden administration said in a filing on Friday that it would not agree to halt discipline and termination of any employees in the process of seeking a religious exemption, according to a Fox News report.

In its filing, the White House said that the plaintiffs offer nothing beyond speculation to suggest that their religious exception requests will be denied and that they will be disciplined at all.

Twenty plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Biden and members of his administration over the president's COVID vaccine mandate, requiring federal employees to be vaccinated.

Yoder went on to say that this combination is dangerous for American liberty.

Lawsuits Against Biden COVID Vaccine Mandate

Aside from federal employees suing the Biden administration, attorneys general from 10 states filed a lawsuit against the White House in federal court for requiring its federal contractors to get vaccinated.

Missouri, Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, and New Hampshire AGs had sued Biden and multiple federal agencies and officials over the vaccine mandate.

North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming are also involved, according to a Forbes report.

The complaint argues that the vaccine requirement "directly infringes the State's sovereign authority" as it affects state agencies and departments that also have federal contracts.

White House's Office of Management and Budget noted that the vaccine mandate. It noted that the Department of Justice and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has already determined that COVID vaccines can be mandated by employers.

An OMB spokesperson said in a statement that vaccine requirements work, noting they're good for workers, the economy, and the country.

Biden COVID Vaccine Mandate

Biden mandated shots for health care workers, federal contractors, and workers in September, noting that they could face disciplinary measures if they refuse, according to The New York Times report.

Biden said at the time that they've been patient, but their patience "is wearing thin." He added that the refusal to get vaccinated has cost "all of us."

Experts noted that Biden has the legal authority to implement vaccine mandates on the private sector.

