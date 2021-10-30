A Texas nurse, who was convicted of capital murder, was sentenced to death Wednesday for killing four patients who had been recovering from heart operations.

According to People, William George Davis allegedly killed his four male patients by injecting air into their arteries following their open-heart surgeries.

Texas Nurse Kills Four Patients

The Smith County jury deliberated more than an hour before condemning the 37-year-old former cardiac intensive care unit nurse to death.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph reported that Davis received the highest sentence after the jury found he has a probability of being a danger to society as he knowingly and intentionally killed his patients.

Despite not speaking on the witness stand during his trial and not showing visible emotion during his sentencing Wednesday, the Texas nurse cried after a victim's widow told him she forgave him during the victim impact statements.

William George Davis previously worked at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas, but he was fired in 2018.

Based on his arrest affidavit, the Texas nurse was captured on hospital surveillance footage entering the rooms of patients recovering from heart operations. Moments after Davis visited their rooms, the conditions of the patients deteriorated.

READ NEXT: This Cheap Anti-Depressant Drug Could Stop Severe COVID, New Study Shows

The Killer Nurse in Texas Hospital Faces Death Penalty

Between 2017 and 2018, William George Davis allegedly killed four patients who were identified as John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Joseph Kalina, and Christopher Greenaway. The Texas nurse reportedly injected air into their arterial lines, which resulted in brain damage before they died.

During the trial, cardiac surgeon Dr. William Turner, who treated three of the patients Davis killed, said it was "inconceivable" that air could have entered the patient's brain during surgery.

Prosecutors also played recordings of telephone calls that Davis made from jail shortly after being convicted of capital murder on October 19.

In a call to his ex-wife, the Texas nurse said he would find ways to prolong the stay of the patients at the ICU so he could work more hours and make more money.

Before the guilty verdict, prosecutor Chris Gatewood noted that Davis "enjoyed" injecting air into the patients' arteries.

Gatewood told KLTV that Davis liked to kill people. The prosecutor said the Texas nurse enjoyed going into the rooms and injecting the patients with air.

"If you watch the video on Kalina, he set at the end of the hall and he watched those monitors and he waited. That's because he liked it," Gatewood noted. The Texas nurse's sentence is expected to be automatically appealed.

READ MORE: Missing Alabama Woman Found Dead Outside Abandoned Home Months After She's Last Seen Leaving in Ride-Hailing Car

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Former Texas Nurse Convicted Of Capital Murder In Deaths Of 4 Heart Patients - From CBSDFW