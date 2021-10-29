Four months after she was last seen leaving in a car, the remains of a missing Alabama woman had been found outside an abandoned home in Birmingham.

Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates said the skeletal remains of Angela Michelle Roberts, 27, were found on October 23 outside a vacant residence at 309 64th Street South in Birmingham's South Woodlawn neighborhood.

Angela Michelle Roberts of Hoover was reported missing last July 10. She was last seen getting into a taxi or rideshare vehicle on Old Tyler Road on either June 25 or June 26 and may have been heading to the Woodlawn area in Birmingham.

Crime Online reported that Yates said the skeletal remains were identified as Roberts after comparing her dental records to what was found.

Yates noted that the Alabama woman's cause of death may never be known and may never be fully answered.

"When you're left with bone, there's not much that can be seen," Yates told WIAT.

Yates said it would be better if the tissue condition were also better to determine the cause of death.

Missing Alabama Woman Could Already Be Dead for Several Weeks or Months

According to Yates, apart from the Alabama woman's near-complete skeletal remains, the only other items found at the scene were clothing and jewelry. However, he noted that those items did not offer any insight into how Angela Michelle Roberts may have died.

Yates added that it's likely that the Alabama woman had died several weeks or months ago since the skeletal remains were mostly dry. He said this does not represent a recent death.

In August, the mother of Roberts, Ginger Jones, told WIAT about the Alabama woman's past struggles. The mother of the victim said her daughter was struggling with addiction, and they knew it.

She noted that the Alabama woman had just left addiction treatment. However, she said it's simply not like her to not be in touch with somebody.

The victim's mother said Roberts has groups of friends in that area that say her daughter always pops up like for a shower, food, or something.

"And she's not even contacting them. And those are her safe places," the victim's mother noted.

Jones said she was sharing her daughter's story to find her daughter and let other families know they are not alone in this kind of heartbreak.

According to Yates, the case remains under investigation despite the uncertainty of what can be determined from the crime scene.

"I can't predict anything, but I don't know of anything right now that will give us a cause of death," Yates noted.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

