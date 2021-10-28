After the months-long search of authorities, the San Bernardino, California county coroner confirmed Thursday that the human remains that they have recovered in an open desert close to Yucca Valley were those of Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old New Jersey woman who went missing since June.

California Authorities Found Lauren Cho

According to CBS News, based on the initial statement of the investigators on October 9, authorities have discovered unidentified human remains in the rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley. Officials at the time were transported to the coroner's division of the sheriff's office for identification. The coroner confirmed Thursday that the remains were those of Lauren Cho.

Authorities did not provide more specific detail regarding the exact location or condition where they have found the body.

The department said the cause of death has yet to be released, adding that they are still finalizing the examination and waiting for the result of the pending toxicology test.

Based on the report of USA Today, the 30-year-old New Jersey woman was last seen on June 28, walking away from a residence where she stayed in the Yucca Valley. The disappearance of Cho triggered a months-long search headed by the Sheriff's Department of San Bernardino County.

Lauren Cho disappeared during their cross-country trip to California. She was reportedly under mental distress when she walked away from a Yucca Valley resort where she had been staying with her friends and boyfriend.

The friends and boyfriend of Cho told the police that when they last saw her, she was headed into the desert with no food, water, or cellphone with her.

The Sheriff's Department confirmed that Cho's friends said the victim was upset and presumably walked away from the resort, leaving behind her personal belongings.

Months-Long Search for Lauren Cho

Search and rescue teams combed the unincorporated areas close to the high desert town for the missing woman. Deputies also executed a search warrant on the home where she stayed. Also, similar searches were conducted in September, as the department urged anyone with leads to the whereabouts of the New Jersey woman to come forward.

Moreover, police conducted an aerial search almost a month after the initial missing report. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department also shared to NBC Asian America that the investigation and search for the missing 30-year-old Cho never stopped.

After the local police said they had exhausted their investigation, the Specialized Investigations Division of the Sheriff's Department became involved last month.

Cho's family has pleaded for help on social media since they learned she was gone.

Days after the disappearance of Cho, her family ran a page on the internet called "Missing Person: Lauren 'El' Cho." The family said that they established the page to raise awareness while they were waiting for updates from authorities about Cho.

