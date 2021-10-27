Three Florida teens were arrested last week on charges of murder, conspiracy, and evidence tampering in connection with the brutal killing of an 18-year-old high school student, police said.

According to NBC News, Dwight "DJ" Grant, a senior at Miramar High School who disappeared on October 17, was found dead in Miramar, about 20 miles north of downtown Miami, on October 19.

Police told NBC South Florida that Grant's body was found in bushes behind the apartment complex where he lived.

In an arrest affidavit, police alleged that the three teens, 16- and 17-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy, plotted and conspired together to kill Dwight Grant.

The suspects allegedly lured Grant into a trap and worked together in killing their classmate. Police said the three teens arrested Friday and Saturday were not being named since they are minors.

Based on the police investigation, one girl allegedly held Grant down while the boy beat and stabbed him using a knife and a sword while the other girl watched.

The three Florida teens then allegedly worked together in disposing of the weapons and cleaning up the evidence of the killing.

Based on an affidavit for the Florida teens' arrests filed October 22, the teenagers were filmed on surveillance cameras leaving a location together and coming to Dwight Grant's home.

They were also seen luring the victim into an outdoor stairwell. The teenagers then allegedly ambushed Grant before they beat and stabbed him to death.

Florida Student Killed for Having Sex With a Girl

A text message from the 17-year-old boy told the victim that "murder was coming soon." Police said the 17-year-old girl, who is the male's girlfriend, "jokingly" offered to help.

Based on the investigation of the Florida teens' text messages, police said the motive for killing Grant was because he allegedly had sex with an unnamed girl that infuriated the 17-year-old male.

The text messages revealed that the 17-year-old boy had an "emotional connection" with the girl as she was the teen's ex-girlfriend.

The Miramar Police Department said the three teens would likely be arraigned shortly before a grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and evidence tampering.

In a tweet, Miramar High School Principal Loli Formoso asked the public to pray for Dwight Grant's family, friends, and the community.

The principal noted that she was able to speak with Grant's mom and offered "condolences on behalf of the Patriot family." Formoso added that they would have grief counselors available on Thursday and Friday and promised to be there for Grant's family.

"May our forever Patriot Rest In Peace," Formoso said.

