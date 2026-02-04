Celebrity weddings are once again shaping the cultural and digital agenda heading into 2026. A new study revealed the most anticipated weddings of next year and confirmed that public interest in these events not only remains strong but is actually growing.

According to recent research by the bridal and bridesmaid dress website JJ's House , searches and social media activity related to celebrity weddings grew by 150 percent following major engagement announcements in 2025. The analysis focused on online interest, measured through monthly Google searches, Instagram reach, relationship length, and engagement dates.

The ranking places Adele and Rich Paul in first place, whose wedding is the most anticipated of 2026. In less than a month since their engagement announcement on August 9, 2025, nearly 97,000 people searched for information related to their nuptials. Adele commands the majority of the attention, with nearly 60 million Instagram followers, compared to Paul's 632,000.

In second place are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce , whose recent proposal generated one of the most viral engagement announcements of the year. In less than a week, the Instagram post surpassed 36 million likes, while monthly searches related to their wedding reached 33,750. The couple has around 300 million followers across social media.

The study also highlights Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez , who occupy third place. Although they register fewer searches than other couples in the ranking, they stand out as the most followed duo on Instagram, with more than 733 million combined followers, a figure far exceeding the rest of the couples analyzed.

Rounding out the top five are Candice King and Steven Krueger , whose engagement announcement, made on May 14, 2025, generated more than 1,300 monthly searches related to their wedding.

The list continues with Dua Lipa and Callum Turner in sixth place, followed by Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson . Further down the list are Zac Brown and Kendra Scott , as well as DK Metcalf and Normani . Simu Liu and Allison Hsu occupy the tenth spot.

A spokesperson for JJ's House noted that celebrity weddings serve as a meeting point between the intimate and the public, explaining that these events spark global conversations because they transform personal moments into shared cultural experiences, driven by admiration and collective aspiration.