Disturbing footage of Jeffrey Epstein has emerged from the latest document release, showing the convicted paedophile engaging in a bizarre exchange about the devil whilst defending his controversial wealth. The video, part of over three million documents released by the US government on 30th January, captures Epstein making chilling statements during what appears to be an unscheduled sit-down interview.

In the unsettling clip, Epstein can be seen wearing a black shirt and glasses as an off-camera interviewer fires a series of pointed questions at the disgraced financier. The footage offers a rare glimpse into Epstein's mindset as he attempts to justify his actions and associations, including his relationships with some of the world's most powerful figures.

Epstein Defends Controversial Wealth and Ethics

The interview takes a confrontational turn when the mystery questioner accuses Epstein of living off 'dirty money'. The convicted sex offender quickly retorts, 'No, it's not', before claiming he 'earned it' when pressed further. The interviewer challenges this assertion by suggesting Epstein's wealth came from 'advising the worst people in the world that do enormous bad things'.

Epstein's response to the ethical concerns is particularly jarring. 'Ethics is always a complicated subject', he states dismissively in the footage. The former socialite then attempts to paint himself in a more favourable light by claiming he donated money to help end polio in India and Pakistan, though these assertions have yet to be verified.

'Tier 1' Sexual Predator Admission

Perhaps most disturbing is Epstein's acknowledgement of his sexual predator status. When asked by the interviewer, 'What are you, [a] class 3 sexual predator?', a smirking Epstein responds, 'Tier 1; I'm the lowest'. This classification refers to New York's sex offender registry system, where Tier 1 represents the lowest risk level, though all tiers indicate serious criminal behaviour.

The casual manner in which Epstein discusses his criminal classification is deeply unsettling. His apparent comfort in admitting to being a registered sex offender whilst simultaneously downplaying the severity demonstrates a profound disconnect from the gravity of his crimes and their impact on victims.

Devil Discussion Takes Dark Turn

The footage becomes increasingly bizarre when the interviewer draws a parallel between Epstein's charitable donations and a hypothetical scenario involving the devil. 'I think if you told them the devil himself said "I'm going to exchange some dollars for your child's life"...', Epstein begins, before being interrupted.

Seizing the moment, the interviewer asks directly, 'Do you think you're the devil himself?' Epstein's response is chillingly measured: 'No, but I do have a good mirror'. Later in the interview, the convicted paedophile adds, 'The devil scares me'.

These exchanges about Satan and morality reveal Epstein's apparent awareness of how others perceived him, yet his deflective responses suggest an inability or unwillingness to confront the full extent of his depravity.

Mystery Interviewer Possibly Identified

Whilst no official confirmation has been provided about the interviewer's identity, sources have indicated the questioner may be Steve Bannon, former chief strategist for Donald Trump. Bannon served in Trump's cabinet for the first seven months of his presidency before being dramatically dismissed in August 2017.

Following his departure from the White House, Bannon released a controversial tell-all memoir about the president, further straining their relationship. However, it remains unclear when this interview with Epstein took place, where it was conducted, or why it was recorded.

High-Profile Figures Implicated in Document Dump

The video emerges as part of a massive release of over three million documents by US authorities on 30th January. The files have implicated several prominent individuals, including Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, and Lord Peter Mandelson, in various aspects of the Epstein scandal.

The document release has intensified pressure on those connected to Epstein to provide explanations about the nature of their relationships with the deceased financier. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has publicly stated that Prince Andrew 'should testify before Congress' following the latest revelations.

The Epstein files have also revealed disturbing details about the convicted paedophile's attempts to manipulate public perception, including alleged requests for Sarah Ferguson to release statements defending his character. Epstein died by suicide in August 2019 whilst awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

Ongoing Impact of the Scandal

The Epstein scandal remains one of the most significant criminal cases of the 21st century, exposing systemic failures in protecting vulnerable young women and holding powerful individuals accountable. The continued release of documents provides transparency to the public whilst offering some measure of closure to survivors who were robbed of their day in court after Epstein's death.

Each new revelation underscores the importance of thoroughly investigating allegations of abuse, regardless of the perpetrator's wealth or connections. As more footage and documents emerge, the full scope of Epstein's criminal network and the complicity of those around him becomes increasingly apparent.

Originally published on IBTimes UK