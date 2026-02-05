Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's push to hold a public hearing over her and husband, former President Bill Clinton's inclusion in the Epstein files.

"Transparency is everything. And much needed right now," Greene said in a social media publication on Thursday.

Transparency is everything.



And much needed right now. https://t.co/7dSfa1F6WN — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) February 5, 2026

She was responding to a publication from Hillary Clinton, who took aim at House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, who told him in a publication of her own to "stop the games."

"If you want this fight, let's have it—in public. You love to talk about transparency. There's nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there," Clinton added.

Clinton also said that "for six months, we engaged Republicans on the Oversight Committee in good faith." "We told them what we know, under oath. They ignored all of it. They moved the goalposts and turned accountability into an exercise in distraction."

The former secretary of state is set to testify on February 26, while Bill Clinton will do so the following day.

Comer had rejected requests for a closed-door deposition and written testimony. They then agreed to deposition under Comer's terms after he began an initiative to hold a House vote to hold them in contempt of Congress. Both Clintons have denied wrongdoing and denied knowledge of Epstein's criminal conduct.

Democrats are planning their own moves. Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, said his party would seek to interview President Trump as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation if they regain control of the House after the midterm elections.

According to Holmes, Garcia said Democrats would pursue an interview with the president in connection with the Epstein files probe if the party wins back the House majority, which would give them subpoena and investigative authority through the committee.

In a separate interview published Thursday by Politico, Garcia said Democrats believe the Justice Department has not fully complied with disclosure requirements tied to Epstein records and described the investigation as ongoing. "The DOJ thinks this investigation is over. We think it's just getting started," Garcia said. He also said, "There is a subpoena that's been in place since the summer. They have been unresponsive."

Garcia told Politico that if Democrats retake the House, oversight priorities would include corruption investigations and continued scrutiny related to the Epstein case. "We're going to get folks in front of Congress and folks in front of Oversight that have caused harm to the American public," he said, adding that public pressure and court action can also be used to enforce compliance with congressional demands.

Originally published on Latin Times