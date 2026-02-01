At the Grammys, Bad Bunny did more than walk a red carpet or accept awards. He used the world's biggest music stage to speak in the name of millions of Latinos who, he said, are living through fear, anger and uncertainty.

Holding the room in silence, the Puerto Rican superstar delivered a message that cut through politics and headlines. "ICE out," he began after receiving his third Grammy of the night, before rejecting language that dehumanizes immigrants. "We are not savages. Not animals. We are not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans."

The words were raw, imperfect, and deeply human, mirroring the urgency of the moment, and were received by the best in music with a standing ovation led by Latino artists like Karol G, Gloria Estefan and Rauw Alejandro.

In Latin America, schools teach that the Americas are one continent.

In his powerful speech, Bad Bunny acknowledged how easy it has become to absorb hate. "I know it's tough not to hate these days," he said, reflecting on how anger spreads faster when met with more anger. But his message quickly turned toward unity. "The only thing more powerful than hate is love," he told the audience. "If we fight, we have to do it with love."

Rather than calling for confrontation, he urged protection. Love for family. Love for community. Love for people who are often spoken about but rarely listened to. "We don't hate them," he said. "We love our people. We love our family. Don't forget that."

The speech landed as Bad Bunny continues to make Grammy history. This year marks the first time a Spanish-language album is competing across the Recording Academy's main categories in a single cycle, a milestone that underscores how Latin music is no longer at the margins of the industry's most prestigious honors. Sung entirely in Spanish, his nominated work stands as both a commercial force and a cultural statement, rooted in Puerto Rico but resonating globally.

The timing could not be bigger. Just days after his Grammys appearance, Bad Bunny is expected to bring that same visibility to one of the largest television audiences of the year during Super Bowl weekend next Sunday, further cementing his role as a bridge between Latin culture and mainstream American stages.

