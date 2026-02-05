Brooklyn Beckham covered up his arm that has his tattoo honoring 'DAD' David Beckham, signalling a deepening rift that goes beyond words. Sources also say his chest tattoo dedicated to his mom, Victoria Beckham, was also removed.

Covered up with new ones, sources say

Once, Brooklyn Beckham's right arm was a canvas of devotion. The bold, all-caps 'DAD' tattoo was a symbol of his admiration for David Beckham. But recent photographs tell a different story.

Brooklyn, 26, was seen in Los Angeles with his wife Nicola Peltz.

His arm, where 'DAD' used to be, there's now a starfish and two life preservers. The tattoo is partially covered, a clear sign that Brooklyn sought to erase that piece of his past.

Sources close to the family told Page Six that Brooklyn underwent laser treatment to alter or remove the tattoo. The decision wasn't made lightly.

'He wanted it gone,' the source said.

'To see Brooklyn covering up Victoria's tattoo, and now the one he had for his dad, will sting. It seems very cruel and will add salt to the wounds,' they added.

It hints at a desire to distance himself from his father's shadow, perhaps even from the family history that once defined him.

Family feuds spill into public view

The Beckham family's internal struggles aren't new, but recent events have turned their private conflicts into public spectacles. Last month, Brooklyn posted a fiery statement on Instagram Stories.

He accused his parents of trying to control his life and interfere in his marriage with Nicola.

The messages hinted at a growing rift, filled with hurt feelings and accusations. Brooklyn claimed he no longer sought reconciliation and suggested there was a breach of trust at the heart of their relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire, Brooklyn also alleged that Victoria Beckham behaved inappropriately at his wedding.

The public nature of Brooklyn's accusations has shocked fans and critics alike, turning what was once a picture-perfect family into a headline-grabbing drama.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Beckham family has tried to maintain a facade of unity.

Public appearances show them smiling, posing together. But behind closed doors, cracks are widening. The family's carefully curated image is now tinged with uncertainty.

Nicola's family breaks silence

Amidst the family chaos, Nicola Peltz's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, chose to speak out.

During a recent event in Florida, he made light of the media frenzy surrounding his daughter's in-laws. With a chuckle, Nelson joked that he hadn't noticed the family's name being splashed across headlines.

He advised his family to steer clear of the press, emphasising that Brooklyn and Nicola are doing 'great.'

Nelson's comments suggest a desire to keep his daughter's marriage intact, shielding her from the fallout. He expressed optimism about Brooklyn's future, describing him and Nicola as 'great' and hoping for a long, happy marriage.

'My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that's not for coverage here today,' Nelson said.

'But I'll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.'

For Nelson, it's about protecting his daughter's happiness, even as the family drama unfolds in the public eye.

Originally published on IBTimes UK