Prince Royce and Romeo Santos joined forces in late 2025 to release a collaborative album and announce a tour for the coming months, but they aren't the only Latin music giants hitting stages in 2026. Bad Bunny and Shakira will continue to dominate with their tours, which extend beyond Latin America to Europe. Laura Pausini, Ricardo Montaner, and Eros Ramazzotti represent the established acts, but there are many more tours on the horizon, and these are some of the most significant.

1- Carlos Santana continues to make history with his Oneness Tour , which will tour the United States in March and April. Tickets here.

2- Laura Pausini kicks off her Yo Canto World Tour on May 14 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. At the heart of the tour is her incredible anthology of Latin pop songs, including "Oye Mi Canto" (Gloria Estefan), "Bachata Rosa" (Juan Luis Guerra), "Hijo de la Luna" (Mecano), "Livin' la Vida Loca – Spanglish Version" (Ricky Martin), "Antología" (Shakira), "Mariposa Technicolor" (Fito Páez), and "Hasta la Raíz" (Natalia Lafourcade), among many others. Tickets here

3- Eros Ramazzotti 's "Una Historia Importante" tour kicks off on February 14 in Paris and arrives in the United States on October 24, starting in Boston. The world tour accompanies the Italian singer-songwriter's album of the same name. Tickets here .

4- After a two-year hiatus, Argentine-Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner begins his "El Último Regreso" tour in February in Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, the United States, and the Dominican Republic, before continuing his global tour through several cities in Spain, France, and Italy, among others in Europe. Tickets here .

5- The King of Bachata, Romeo Santos , and the Prince of the genre, Prince Royce , have announced their Better Late Than Never tour. The announcement was made via an Instagram reel featuring Dominican actor Manny Pérez and comedian Splo. The tour, for which only dates in Canada and the United States have been announced, kicks off on April 1, 2026, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. Tickets here .

6- J Balvin kicked off his tour with two massive concerts totaling 13 hours in his native Colombia. In 2026, he'll take his show to the rest of the country and, if we're lucky, then to the rest of the world. If not, it's still a great opportunity for musical tourism. Tickets here .

7- Maná continues to travel, bringing their music to every corner of the world where their fans live. The Mexican band is taking their Vivir Sin Aire Tour across the United States with concerts starting in February. Tickets here .

8. Reik announced an extensive US tour between March and April. Tickets here .

9. Ricardo Arjona has already made history in his native Guatemala with a Bad Bunny-style residency, kicking off his Lo Que El Seco No Dijo tour. The US leg begins in January and includes five nights in Miami and two at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets here .

10. Xavi 's X Tour concludes in January with five dates, though fans are hoping the Mexican music artist will announce more international concerts. We're eagerly awaiting them. Tickets here .

11. Los Tigres del Norte will also be busy in the spring of 2026 with their La Lotería Tour , with dates in major cities across the United States and Canada. Tickets here .

12. After incredible success in Argentina and Mexico, Cazzu is bringing her Latinaje tour to the United States in 2026, and tickets are almost sold out. Tickets here.

As a bonus, and also the biggest tour, is Bad Bunny's, with his only stop in the United States: the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Shakira and Karol G are also expected to announce dates soon.