A lengthy tribute to Brian Laundrie posted on Instagram by his "ex-girlfriend" is getting a lot of attention. The Sun reported that Gabriella Darling, who goes by the name @gabriella.darling on Instagram, shared a heartfelt tribute to Gabby Petito's fiance, whom she calls her "#eternalflame."

Darling's eulogy has surfaced a week after Laundrie's skeletal remains were discovered in a swampy area of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

Brian Laundrie's 'Ex-Girlfriend' Posts Heartfelt Instagram Post

Gabrielle Darling's Instagram account was reportedly now private. But a Twitter user managed to post a portion of her eulogy.

Darling's lengthy post did not mention Laundrie's name and did not include any images of him. But in her previous posts, the woman claims she was in a previous relationship with Petito's fiance.

"The hardest thing I've ever been through. Feels like a part of my heart has been ripped out, no matter what, no one will be able to fill it," Darling said in her tribute.

The woman noted that most people knew his ex-boyfriend as a monster, but said she "do not know that person."

"I know the person that I had ups and downs with, the person that I shared occasional arguments over some things, and the person I eventually left for other reasons... But all in all was not a monster," Darling said.

The woman, who claims to have children, wished she could wake him up "because this seems like a nightmare." Darling noted that she's "absolutely heartbroken" and will cry "every single day" as she vowed to grieve for her "flame" daily.

Darling said she's not sure if she'll be able to ever "move on" as she does not want to "let go." The woman noted that she would keep his memory alive by cherishing the wonderful moments they had together, and making new memories "for him to enjoy above."

"I loved you then, and I will love you until the day God decided its my time to go and meet you there... Until then, our flame is eternal #eternalflame," Gabrielle Darling concluded.

It was still unclear whether there is any truth to her claims. Brian Laundrie's "ex-girlfriend" accompanied her tribute with a photo of a woman standing by a pool, looking away from the camera.

Psychic Medium Says Spirit of Gabby Petito's Fiance Not Yet Crossing

A psychic medium told The Sun that Brian Laundrie's soul has yet to cross over to the afterlife. The unidentified medium claimed that they were having a hard time communicating with Petito's fiance because he has not crossed over yet.

The medium believes that Laundrie was likely afraid of being "reprimanded in some way." According to the medium, when a person who did something wrong dies, they normally "don't want to go to the light" since they know they will be punished.

"So he's (Laundrie) clearly not ready... He wasn't willing to crossover or communicate with me either because he didn't want to feel remorse," the medium noted.

The medium also claimed that Laundrie "died from trauma to the right side of his head" and loss a lot of blood. The initial autopsy of Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death.

Thus, Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family attorney, said the skeletal remains of Laundrie were sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination. He noted that the forensic anthropologist's examination would conclude in two to three weeks.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

