A Florida woman who was just given the "Teacher of the Year" award was arrested over child abuse charges.

The Florida teacher, Carolina Lee, was arrested and charged on Friday after hitting a student at the Darnell-Cookman School for the Medical Arts. The school is known to be with accolades for educational achievement bestowed on it by both federal and national authorities, according to a Law and Crime report.

The Teacher of the Year recipient reportedly slapped a female student across the face, resulting in the girl's nose to bleed.

Lee then repeatedly struck the child on top of her head while calling her vulgar names. The girl said she started to try and pin the teacher's arm down, which had had gotten her a kick to one of the girl's lower legs.

The incident had reportedly stemmed from an Instagram post announcing Lee to be the recipient of this year's award.

Child Abuse Incident

The student had commented on the post, which has been removed, questioning whether the teacher had used the "n-word" during a class discussion. Lee replied that she had only used the word in context of teaching John Steinbeck's work "Of Mice and Men."

The student replied and said that it still was not the right thing to do, which Lee reportedly agreed to. The teacher wrote on the Instagram post, saying that she cannot change the language of Steinbeck.

Lee went on to say that education is a powerful too, promoting tolerance and understanding. She said that the school had decided that this was okay, not her. Lee said that it was on the curriculum guide.

The teacher told police that she felt the message she read was "a threat to kill her," according to a Crime Online report. She said she wanted to speak with the student about it. The teacher had called the student to meet her during home period.

Lee had reached across the table and did hit her several times when student reached the teacher's classroom, according to a Jacksonville News report.

Police report stated that Lee told police that she left her door open when the student was in her classroom. However, another student said that the teacher asked him to leave, closing the door behind him.

The student was decorating the Florida teacher's door that morning. The student said that he can hear Lee raising her voice as he was standing in the hallway. No one else was inside the classroom with Lee and the student victim.

Lee was arrested that morning after the officer spoke with the victim, Lee, and four other witnesses.

Duval Schools Superintendent Diana Greene said in a statement that the situation was "beyond disturbing." She noted that she has no tolerance for adults who harm children, particularly those who are in a position of trust.

Greene said that they will cooperate with all investigations and will take the actions necessary to stand up for and protect their students.

Principal Tyrus Lyles, meanwhile, announced the arrest of Lee for child abuse.

