A Halloween party in Eastern Texas turned into a nightmare after several shots were fired during the event, leaving one dead and nine injured, police said.

East Texas Halloween Party Mass Shooting Suspect Surrenders

According to NBC News, the Texarkana Police Department said during a news release that gunfire erupted on the event late Saturday at the Octavia Event Center. Texarkana is a city situated in Texas bordering Arkansas and around 180 miles east of Dallas.

The suspect was identified as 21-year-old Keuntae McElroy, of Texarkana. police said in a statement that McElroy surrendered early Sunday morning and was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Bi-State Jail, but no mug shot of the suspect will be released until Monday.

Before McElroy turned himself in, TTPD had obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect. The police searched for the suspect and even contacted McElroy's family and friends.

More charges were expected to be filed on Monday. It was not also clear on Sunday whether McElroy has retained a lawyer in facing the charges.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is currently investigating the shooting incident that happened at a Halloween party that left one dead and nine others wounded.

Based on the report of Arklatex, multiple vehicles, including ambulances, police units, and private vehicles were utilized in rushing the victims of the Halloween party mass shooting to Wadley Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Michael Hospital.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, died despite the immediate medical attention given at Christus St. Michael Hospital.

The other nine injured victims of the Halloween party mass shooting also received medical attention. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Based on the report of the authorities, the incident happened just before midnight Saturday. TTPD officers responded to a party venue in the 2300 block of Texas Boulevard after the police received several reports of shots being fired at a Halloween party.

When officers arrived at the party, they encountered a large number of individuals who were running from the building. Among them were the victims who suffered from gunshot wounds.

The detectives who were investigating the mass shooting continued their interview throughout the night and into Sunda. The detectives interviewed the victims and witnesses of the mass shooting.

TTPD estimated that there were at least a couple hundred individuals present in the venue when the shootings happened.

Moreover, authorities said that the suspect exited the venue in an unknown vehicle after shooting the crowd.

However, based on the preliminary investigation, authorities indicated that it may be a result of some type of disturbance among other partygoers.

Furthermore, the identity of the deceased victim is currently being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: 1 Killed, 9 Wounded At Texas Halloween Party, Police Say -CBS DFW

