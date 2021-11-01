The California Man who reportedly punched a female flight attendant from American Airlines last week was slammed with federal charges and arrested on Monday, officials said.

The authorities identified the suspect as Brian Hsu, 20 years old, from Irvine, California, The Daily Mail reported.

California Man Slammed with Federal Charges After American Airlines Attack

On Monday, Hsu was charged with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, Fox News reported. Moreover, the California man was reportedly taken into custody from his Irvin home.

The charges were issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Colorado, saying that the charges in the criminal complaint are allegations.

Hsu was scheduled to make his first court appearance in the United States District Court of California later Monday.

Authorities did not further the details on the case slammed against Hsu, as the case was listed as sealed. The prosecution for the California man will be administered by Assistant United States Attorney Brad Giles.

American Airlines also dropped an ultimatum against Hsu, as the company banned the California man from all future flights on their planes, and they will demand the "strictest" punishment to the suspect.

"The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with American Airlines in the future," the company said in a statement last week, adding that they will not be satisfied until Hsu is "prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

California Man Seen "Duct Taped" After American Airline's Unscheduled Stop

The federal charges and the status of being banned from all American Airlines flights came after Hsu reportedly broke the nose of a female flight attendant, as he punched her twice after she bumped into him during the flight.

According to reports, the female flight attendant apologized to the California man after knocking into him, but Hsu followed him down the aisle and struck her moments later.

Eyewitness McKenzie Rose shared that she saw the flight attendant walk back down the aisle after the altercation, with blood splattered on the outside of her mask.

Hsu was also reportedly seen duct-taped on the airplane seat after the flight made an unscheduled stop in Denver, Colorado, as his victim needed treatment to a local hospital over broken bones in her face.

Doug Parker, the head of American Airlines, described the recent attack as "one of the worst displays" their company saw, "when a passenger violently assaulted" one of their flight attendants.

The company also confirmed that the flight attendant is in recovery and made sure that her colleagues have the support they need.

According to the authorities, the incident was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) with the help of the Denver Police Department.

