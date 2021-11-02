Colorado authorities have identified the man who allegedly killed his wife and their two children before killing himself in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified that man as local gun shop owner Christof Kreb, 55, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

Police believed Kreb had killed his wife, Yvette Siegert-Kreb, 50, a licensed nurse, and their two children, Felicity, 13, and Barrett, 9, in an apparent murder-suicide at their home in the Gleneagle neighborhood in Colorado Springs.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office believed that the local gun shop owner and the competitive shooter killed himself after killing his wife and two of their children.

Authorities discovered the four bodies following a 911 call from a child, who was also inside their home. The child told the dispatcher that one of his siblings was no longer moving.

Alongside his wife and two kids, the local gun store owner was found dead in the sprawling Colorado Springs house by police shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Deborah Mynatt of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office told The Daily Beast that authorities had withheld their identities until Monday afternoon to first make official next-of-kin notifications.

Murder-Suicide Investigation in Colorado Continues

First responders, who arrived at the home, were composed of officers from neighboring departments, fire department personnel, and a SWAT team.

Residents living within a two-mile radius were directed to shelter in place, lock their doors and windows, and stay away from exterior walls for several hours while investigators secured the crime scene.

In a press release from the sheriff's office on Sunday, authorities said there's already no known threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released details about the suspect's motive. The manner and cause of death have also not yet been made public.

Christof Kreb was the owner of the gun store Specialty Sports & Supply in the area. His wife, Yvette Kreb, has previously worked as a nurse and has made and donated face masks for the community during the pandemic.

The Daily Beast reported that the couple's 22-year-old son, Tristan Kreb, declined to give out any comment, saying that their family had hired a communications firm that would be the one to release a statement.

Kevin Hamblin, a neighbor of the Krebs for the past three years, said they had interacted with Christof and Yvette several times and often saw the Kreb kids, five of whom were adopted from China, playing in their yard.

Hamblin told The Daily Beast that the incident "was shocking" and did not expect "anything like that" to happen. He said it's always a tragedy when young children are involved, and he doesn't understand how parents could harm their kids.

