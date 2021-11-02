A pharmacist in Pennsylvania was arrested after he was found distributing drugs out of his drugstore in exchange for sex.

According to 6ABC, Martin Brian, 81, was accused of using his access to prescription drugs to get sex. Brian is reportedly the owner and operator of the now-defunct Murray-Overhill Pharmacy located on State Street in Media, Delaware County.

Pennsylvania Pharmacist Uses Drugs In Exchange for Sex

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said the Pennsylvania pharmacist was giving out drugs to people who were addicted to them "so he could get what he wanted from them, which was sexual gratification."

According to NBC10, the investigation started on April 18, when the Media Borough Police Department found two unconscious individuals parked in the back of the drugstore owned by Martin Brian.

As the officers checked on the two unconscious people in the car, a woman suddenly walked out from the back of the pharmacy and ran back inside after she saw the cops.

Police said the Pennsylvania pharmacist came out and asked if everything was alright. And when they questioned both Brian and the woman they spotted earlier, police said they received conflicting accounts from the pair.

The inconsistencies in the statements prompted the police to seize the woman's cell phone, and an investigation was launched.

Police said they found a lot of texts between Brian and the woman in which the pharmacist allegedly told her how to respond to the cops' questions.

Stollsteimer said they also did an audit of Brian's records and found there were tons of missing drugs. He noted that Brian's actions risked the life of every individual receiving the illicitly obtained drugs.

He added that while hardworking pharmacists all over the county are "making the overdose-reversing medication Narcan available," the Pennsylvania pharmacist chose instead to contribute to the scourge of addiction in their area.

Based on a DEA audit that analyzed inventory from 2016 to 2021, the Murray-Overhill Pharmacy, which ceased operations in June, was the largest purchaser of Xanax, oxycodone, and the deadly substance fentanyl in the county.

On April 26, the woman spotted outside the pharmacy was interviewed by DEA agents. She reportedly admitted to meeting the defendant weekly to exchange sex acts for controlled substances and money.

Police said another woman also admitted that she had exchanged sex with Brian for drugs multiple times a week.

She told authorities that she could not count the number of bottles of oxycodone she had received from Brian. The woman added that she later sold the oxycodone back to the Pennsylvania pharmacist in exchange for heroin.

Thomas Hodnett, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Philadelphia Field Division, said the accusations against Martin Brian repeatedly distributing painkillers and other controlled substances in exchange for sexual acts are repulsive and demonstrate the suspect's total disregard "for his legal and ethical responsibilities as a pharmacist."

While executing a search warrant, police also said they found some $50,000 cash in a drawer in Brian's drugstore.

The Pennsylvania pharmacist was charged with sexual extortion and other related drug offenses. He turned himself in on Monday and was arraigned.

Martin Brian's bail was set at $250,000, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 17.

