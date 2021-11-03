The $24 million drug empire of a drug kingpin extending from Alabama to Texas crumbled after the discovery of his drug business and his admission of accountability to 4,000 kilos of cocaine leading to his imprisonment for several decades.

$24 Million Drug Empire Collapses

According to WKRG News 5, they had been following the case of Darrin Southall over the past year, and this week the drug kingpin ​reached a plea deal.

The plea deal of Southall was granted after he admitted that he was accountable for almost 4,000 kilograms of cocaine and 24 kilograms of heroin. Southall also admitted that he took in about $24 million during the time of his operation. Based on the court documents, Southall even extended some of his business in states like Mississippi and Texas.

Meanwhile, Southall had a long criminal history that could be dated back to the 1990s. Federal prosecutors labeled him a ringleader in a multi-state, multi-million dollar drug organization since 2016.

Drug Kingpin's Plea Gives Safety to Public: Police

Based on the police, putting someone like Southall behind bars was not only big news for the city but also for other states where he extended the operations of his drug empire.

The public safety director for the city of Mobile, Lawrence Battiste, said that it was a great day in the city of Mobile because of the magnitude of Southall's impact in the streets. Battiste was also happy because the drug trade was stopped in the area.

Moreover, Southall would be off the streets after he entered a plea deal, where he would only face anywhere from 30-35 years behind bars for his committed crimes.

Battiste added that having Southall taking a plea with significant jail time associated with that plea meant a lot to the community. The public safety director said that for someone like Southall not to be able to be back on the streets would also mean safety to the public.

Battiste added that authorities needed to hold Southall accountable because the drug trade has driven other types of crime, burglaries, homicides, and assaults.

Mobile police stated that the arrest would make an impact because a major head of an organization was taken out. There were people that were vying for positions to maybe take over the area or role that particular person served in, but for them, it would only have a short-term impact on the disruption.

Furthermore, the drug kingpin was also named as a person of interest in a double homicide earlier this year. The grandparents of a local rapper known as HoneyKomb Brazy were found dead in their home after it caught fire in February. No one has been arrested in connection with those deaths, but authorities linked the name of Southall to the crime.

Southall's sentencing for the federal case was set for February 18, 2022.

