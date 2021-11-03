An expert said the DNA found on Gabby Petito's body could provide a "huge clue" as law enforcement officers continue to find out who killed her.

The Sun reported that the investigation over Petito's death is still ongoing, weeks after coroners in Teton County, Wyoming concluded that she died due to manual strangulation.

Former lieutenant of the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Paul Belli said he thinks Petito's killer could have left DNA on her body.

Belli told CNN that one "would expect DNA on either one of them from the other." He added that if "there's DNA maybe where it shouldn't be," that could be kind of a clue as to what may have happened.

Thus, he noted that "there are ways to absolutely, at least get you to a point where you're like 'Ok this definitely makes sense, this is the person who did this crime."

A preliminary autopsy revealed that the manner of Petito's death was homicide before coroners concluded that she died from strangulation.

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Results

An autopsy was performed on Gabby Petito's remains after her body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

Teton County, Wyoming coroner Brent Blue earlier said that Petito was strangled to death by "human force," and the manner of death was homicide. The cause of death was officially listed as "manual strangulation/throttling."

During an appearance on CNN, Blue noted that throttling means that "someone was strangled by human force" and "no mechanical force" was involved. He explained that people could be strangled by other means, like individuals on snowmobiles who run into a wire.

"That would be strangling by a mechanical event. But this was, we believe was strangling by a human being," he said.

When asked how they knew it was a human responsible for Petito's killing, Blue answered, "because only humans have opposable thumbs." He added that there was no evidence it was "done by any animal as far as the cause of death."

According to Blue, they conducted a "detailed investigation" in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that included a full-body computed tomography scan and examinations by a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist.

The coroner also said that Petito was not pregnant at the time of her death, and her body was left in the wilderness for three to four weeks.

The Wyoming coroner has declined to answer if he suspects that Brian Laundrie was responsible for his fiancee's homicide, saying it will be up to law enforcement to determine that.

Laundrie's attorney, Steve Bertolino, maintained that Petito's fiance has not been charged and was not even a suspect in Petito's homicide. The FBI has issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie but over debit card fraud.

Psychic Medium Claims to Have Made Contact With Brian Laundrie's Fiance

A psychic medium told The Sun that Gabby Petito was showing many signs of forgiveness and compassion.

The unidentified medium, who reportedly "communicates with souls on the other side," said that despite not following the case closely, they have managed to communicate with Petito's spirit through her pictures since the YouTuber has a strong "spiritual energy."

The medium noted that Petito has "forgiven what has happened... or is at peace with the fact she's not going to be brought to justice."

The medium added that they were seeing Petito appearing in a dream for her mother like "there's going to be some visitation," and "seeing a lot of butterfly symbolism."

The medium noted that there's a connection to butterflies, and Petito was also showing her a cat. According to the medium, Petito was also concerned about her grandfather's health and his deteriorating health.

The medium claimed that Petito was showing them something that's going to happen or "maybe has not happened yet." Gabby's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, earlier said that Petito was always with them every day, adding that she was giving them signs.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police in Florida after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family.

After a month-long manhunt, law enforcement officers found Laundrie's remains at a swampy area of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20.

The Sarasota County medical examiner said the skeletal remains found at the park were confirmed to belong to Laundrie based on "comparison to known dental records."

However, the initial autopsy of Brian Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death, so his remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination.

