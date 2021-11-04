The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, continues to push for paid parental and family leave, as she privately called on Republican senators on Wednesday, to campaign for the said program.

The phone calls came after Markle wrote a letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Fox News reported.

The Duchess of Sussex Calls Republican Senators Over Paid Leave

According to reports Meghan Markle reportedly called Republican Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Susan Collins, as she continued to push for the paid family leave provisions in the "Build Back Better" spending bill of the Biden Administration, The Daily Wire reported.

Senator Capito said that Meghan's call happened while she was in her car driving, adding that she thought Senator Manchin was the one calling because the incoming number shows that it was blocked.

"Honestly... I thought it was Sen. Manchin. His calls come in blocked. And then she goes, 'Sen. Capito?' I said 'Yes,' 'This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,'" Capito described the call, adding that she was concerned where the Duchess of Sussex got her number.

Senator Collins echoed what Capito said, claiming that Markle called her on her private line and introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which to her is "kind of ironic." Despite the surprise, Collins said that she was happily talking with Meghan.

According to reports, it was Senator Kirsten Gillibrand who handed out the numbers of the Republican senators to Meghan Markle.

"I talked to each of the women senators and let them know that she's going to reach out because she only completed two of the calls," Gillibrand said, adding that Markle is set to call other women senators and she notified them in advance.

Gillibrand added that Markle wants to be a part of the working group who work on paid leave.

"Whether this comes to fruition now or later, she'll be part of a group of women that hopefully work on paid leave together," Gillibrand noted.

Democrats to Include Paid Family Leave Back on Social Spending Bill

As Meghan Markle continued to push for paid family and parental leave, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote a letter to her colleagues on Wednesday that Democrats will be adding paid family and medical leave back into their social spending bill after scrapping it last week, ABC News reported.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the news, adding that the pairing family and parental week will be four weeks. It can be recalled that the paid family and parental leave was called for 12 weeks before it was completely scrapped out of the bill last week.

However, a source from Senate underscored that the paid family and parental leave is "far from reality yet," as opposition against the said leave is still surfacing.

Despite the opposition, Pelosi said in her letter that she was aware of the said opposition, but she urged that both House and Senate must have a "common ground" in the said legislation to have a finalized version of the Build Back Better Act.

