Federal officials have launched searches at two locations in New York in light of an investigation whether individuals linked to conservative political group Project Veritas were involved in stealing and disclosing parts of a diary belonging to U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden.

The searches targeted people who had worked with the political group, as well as its leader, James O'Keefe, according to a USA Today report.

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents headed the investigation with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, with expertise on public corruption issues.

An FBI spokesperson said that the addresses involved with Project Veritas were in Mamaroneck, New York, and another on E. 35th St. in Manhattan, according to an NBC News report.

Meanwhile, O'Keefe released a video confirming the searches and said that Project Veritas had been involved in discussions with sources about the diary.

Project Veritas and Ashley's Biden's Diary

James O'Keefe noted that the group has recently received a grand jury subpoena and noted that Project Veritas had been discussing with sources about the diary.

In addition, he offered a defense of his group's handling of the diary. O'Keefe claimed that he and his colleagues had been acting as ethical journalists, according to The New York Times report. He said that their actions were done in light of responsible and ethical journalism, adding they turned the diary over to law enforcement after a lawyer for Ashley Biden refused to accept or authenticate it.

Project Veritas did not publish the whole diary but leaked a number of handwritten pages during a time Donald Trump was trying to undermine Biden's credibility through his son, Hunter.

The website where the entries were posted said that they got the diary from a whistle-blower working for a media organization. It also claimed that there was an audio of Ashley admitting that the leaked diary entries were hers.

Trump administration Justice Department, formerly led by Attorney General William P. Barr, had launched an investigation into the matter after a representative of the Biden family reported to federal authorities in October 2020, noting that several of Ashley's personal items had been stolen.

The company that owns the website that published the pages from the diary is owned by Flyover Media, which is registered to the same Sheridan, Wyoming address as former British spy Richard Seddon's company, Branch Six Consulting International. O'Keefe used to be the president of a company that later registered the same address.

Hunter also made the news after his abandoned laptop had made stories about information and emails that Hunter had on his laptop.

Rudy Giuliani got hold of the hard drive of the laptop and gave it to New York Post, which had published stories about it. However, the authenticity and content were hard to confirm as Giuliani refused to share a copy of the hard drive, according to NBC News.

