The current biggest star in boxing, Canelo Alvarez, looked to unify the super middleweight championship on Saturday when he takes on undefeated boxer Caleb Plant in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant

According to CBS Sports, Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez is currently holding the WBA, WBC, and WBO versions of the belt, but he was looking for total domination of the division.

The current pound-for-pound champion wanted to snatch the IBF belt, which is currently held by Caleb Plant, who was also determined to spoil the coronation and take all four belts for himself.

Canelo Alvarez's Total Domination

Despite sitting as a four-division champion, Canelo Alvarez did not slow down and rest on the laurels of the success that he has already achieved.

The boxing's simultaneous pound-for-pound king wanted more, and next on his list was the undisputed title in the super middleweight division.

With a record of 56 wins, 1 loss, and 2 draws with 38 wins coming from a way of knockout, Alvarez came a long way throughout the 16-year professional career that began as a teenager in the soil of Mexico.

Mexican boxing coaches saw Alvarez as a viable pay-per-view star by the age of 23, and he did not let them down. Now at the age of 31, the pound-for-pound king was set to make another historic moment for Mexico on Saturday.

Alvarez was chasing the elusive first undisputed champion in super middleweight history. The reigning 168-pound champion welcomed the wight division's IBF titleholder Caleb Plant, who held 21-0, 12 KOs.

There was no surprise that despite the clean record of Plant, Alvarez was still the betting favorite because fans based their bets on the fighter's overall career arc.

In recent weeks Alvarez said in an interview that it was even harder to stay on top than to get in there; that's why he was trying to get better every day.

Caleb Plant's Title Defense

The unbeaten IBF champion Caleb Plant was being counted out ahead of the biggest fight of his career despite owning a belt in the division.

But Plant proved that he was not backing down from Canelo Alvarez, and he showed it during the press conference skirmish which broke on September 22 in Beverly Hills, California.

The commotion left Plant with a cut below his left eye. However, he never backed down even after the brawl and still approached the podium and delivered an impassioned speech about the extraordinary life he was trying to live.

Plant told Showtime's "All Access" cameras ahead of the fight that he knew what he got in front of him and considered Alvarez just another guy in his way.

Plant emphasized that he conquered bigger things than boxing. That's why he believed that he could chew up Alvarez and spit him out during the bout.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez is considered a -900 favorite (risk $900 to win $100), while Plant is offered at +600 in the latest Canelo vs. Plant odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

